ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ukraine-Russia crisis update: U.S. sends weapons to aid Ukraine

By Hayley Boyd
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rh3e6_0f7uT3Rj00

Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including the U.S. sending weapons to Ukraine and the tight surveillance of Russian troops. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com .

More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine Crisis coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Russia places sanctions on IL lawmakers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple Illinois lawmakers have been sanctioned by the Russian government. WMBD has confirmed those include Congress members Rodney Davis (R) and Cheri Bustos (D) and Representative Darin LaHood (R). Below is a copy of the letter Bustos sent to Russian President Putin: Hey there Kremlin Gremlin,  This week, I learned I’ve […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Daily Mail

Putin's defence minister Sergei Shoigu has had a 'massive heart attack not from natural causes' and TWENTY generals 'have been arrested' over bungled invasion

A Russian-Israeli businessman has claimed Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu has suffered a heart attack, which he suspects was caused by foul play. Shoigu, who has been Putin's right hand man and leader of the Russian army for a decade, was a mainstay in the early weeks of the war in Ukraine but recently disappeared from regular Kremlin briefings.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lviv#Russian#Ukraine Crisis#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
US News and World Report

Russia Says Air Defence Systems for Ukraine Would Destabilise Situation

(Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday to do...
MILITARY
SFGate

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce fighting by the country's fast-moving defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought. A senior NATO military official said the alliance's estimate...
MILITARY
Reuters

Putin vows Russia will prevail in Ukraine but glitch hinders TV

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the invasion of Ukraine before a packed soccer stadium on Friday but coverage of his speech on state television was unexpectedly interrupted by what the Kremlin said was a technical problem with a server. Speaking on a stage at the...
POLITICS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy