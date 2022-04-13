ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-year-old killed after being struck by bullet while lying in bed Tuesday, BPRD says

By CATHERINE ZEILMAN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 3-year-old child died Tuesday after being struck by a stray bullet while lying in bed, Baton Rouge police say. Officers were called to the 5100 block...

