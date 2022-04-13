3-year-old killed after being struck by bullet while lying in bed Tuesday, BPRD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Scotlandville neighborhood Friday, March 18. The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, not far from Scenic Highway, around 7:35 p.m. Police say Markeith Franklin,...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Draya Michelle Guillory, 6, was fatally shot in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to Lake Charles Police. According to LCPD, shots rang out just before 11 p.m. Sunday night on the 1400 block of Mill St. Guillory was watching TV on the couch when the...
The shooting death of a man who jumped over a neighbor’s gate and another who aggressively approached a motorist at a gas station won't lead to criminal charges, at least for now, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Following investigations by the NOPD and the Orleans Parish District...
A man reportedly called the police six minutes before the accident that killed Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. According to police records, Chris Stanley called the police when he was walking on Highway 595. Stanley said “I was in the left lane when I noticed an individual starting to make their...
HOUMA, La. — A 15-year-old ninth-grader was arrested and charged with a hate crime this week in connection with a racist bullying incident at a Catholic high school in Louisiana, authorities said. The student at Vandebilt Catholic High in Houma was charged with simple battery and hate crime and...
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, March 21, 2022, at approximately 5:24 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 5400 Long Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers were advised that a shooting victim, who was also a suspect, was located at the 4900 block of Wilton Drive. Officers made contact with 23-year-old […]
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to do a welfare check at a home around 2 p.m. on Monday, March 21. The welfare check was for a 5-year-old boy with special needs who called Sulphur home. The first thing deputies saw when they arrived at the scene was a […]
A 7-month-old girl is in stable condition after she and her mother were injured in a drive-by shooting in Louisiana over the weekend, authorities say. The shooting occurred late Friday, March 18, at a home in the 200 block of CV Jackson Drive in New Iberia, KLFY reported, citing police.
ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the intersection of South Saratoga and Seventh streets around 2:45 a.m. where they found an injured woman lying on the sidewalk. She died at the scene. No other...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
SU law students to travel to DC for confirmation process of first Black female on the Supreme Court. SU law students to travel to DC for confirmation process of first Black female on the Supreme Court. Man arrested after allegedly hitting 5-week-old in the face for crying. Updated: Mar. 19,...
CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a call about a lethargic 16-year-old student at Liberty High School on Monday, April 11. A deputy arrived at the school around 9:30 a.m. and spoke with the assistant principal. The assistant principal told the deputy that a student was receiving aid in […]
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Devin Page Jr. had just started preschool, loved playing with his siblings, and loved his family. “He was a great, a very smart, intelligent 3-year-old. He was always happy, you know he loved the dance, he loves school, he loves green, he loves trucks, he loves everything,” his mother, Tye Toliver, told WAFB.
