No Man’s Sky’s new update lets players go full space pirate

By Cass Marshall
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo Man’s Sky adventurers can get into the grim and gritty side of space travel with Wednesday’s free update, Outlaws. Outlaws focuses on the criminal underworld of No Man’s Sky, which has so far been window dressing for the space exploration game. While players can already hunt down rogue pirates, shoot...

ComicBook

PS4 Is Getting Some Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games Soon

The PS4 is getting a few Nintendo Switch console exclusive games in the near future. Of course, none of these games are Nintendo-published games, as Nintendo-published Nintendo Switch games stay exclusive to Nintendo Switch. That doesn't mean the games aren't notable though. The first is The House of the Dead: Remake, which was just released exclusively on Nintendo Switch this week but has now appeared in the PSN backend (via Gematsu). This not only leaks a PS4 port, but indicates it's coming to the console soon.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Dark Souls 3 player beats the game without taking a single step

Someone's actually beaten Dark Souls 3 without taking a single step. Yes, you read that correctly. In the epic 55-minute video just below, YouTuber ymfah, who is no stranger to weird and wonderful runs through FromSoftware's games, has actually managed to beat Dark Souls 3 without walking. There's still movement in the playthrough, mind you, just not in the conventional way of actually moving the analog stick stick to walk.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Loses One of Its Highest-Rated Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have lost one of their highest-rated games this week. The Xbox Game Pass library is updated every week with new games, and sometimes games already in the Game Pass library are removed to make way for these new games. This week, Xbox Game Pass subscribers were most notably surprised with two major stealth releases and a major free gift. This has come at a cost though. If you noticed that NieR: Automata Become as Gods Edition is no longer in the Xbox Game Pass library it's because it's been removed.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Tunic has one of the best video game puzzles ever

Tunic launched this month after almost eight years in development. The cute-looking action-adventure game shares a lot with the The Legend of Zelda and Dark Souls, but it has quickly become apparent that those influences are merely the surface layer of a deceptively deep game. The world of Tunic is steeped in mystery, and your heroic little fox will need to solve a bevy of puzzles to get to the heart of its secrets.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Furry Sonic the Hedgehog Xbox controllers alert

Sonic did not triumph in the “console wars,” but as we recently charted in Polygon’s first-ever Who Would Win Week, the longtime Sega mascot was no loser either. Truly, in the year 2022, Sonic is a genuine movie star, gearing up for his big sequel this April. And for that reason, Xbox is honoring the blue hedgehog — in a way that puts the “chaos” in Chaos Emerald.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
TechRadar

Square Enix’s latest RPG falls below 10 players on Steam

Babylon’s Fall, the latest co-op action RPG from Square Enix and Platinum Games, struggled to attract an audience when it launched last March, and has fallen below 10 concurrent players on PC for the first time. As game-tracking site SteamCharts shows, only eight players booted up Babylon’s Fall on...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Surprises Fans With New Free Game

Ubisoft has surprised fans with a new free game. Ubisoft is best known for Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six, and a few other games and series with mainstream appeal. Not everything it makes is for mainstream appeal though. In fact, some of its best games aren't made for mainstream audiences. This new free game isn't one of its best games, but it certainley checks the latter. Between now and April, everyone can redeem Anno 1800 for free, no strings attached.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

"Devastating" PlayStation Plus Free Game Called Out By Developer

Having a video game released via PlayStation Plus isn't always necessarily the best move, it turns out. While games like Fall Guys and Deep Rock Galactic might have been able to find audiences they'd never normally have reached as a result of launching via PlayStation Plus, what works for one game doesn't always work for every game. This, evidently, was the case for Oddworld: Soulstorm.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘eFootball 2022’ version 1.0 launches with Dream Team mode and new licenses

Konami has released eFootball 2022 version 1.0 alongside season one, which includes a new game mode, events, club licenses and more. Launching for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S today (April 14), the free-to-play game will feature a new theme, licenses and control settings which will offer players the chance to “experience the exciting offensive and defensive element often seen in real-world football.”
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

13 Sentinels is a masterpiece and it’s even better on Switch

We’ve published thousands of words about why you should play 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, an audacious video game that combines a century of science-fiction tropes into something unpredictably new. Its story is universal by multiple definitions of the word, and its structure successfully blurs the line between a visual novel and a master’s thesis in genre fiction. That said, I understand why most readers skipped #15 on Polygon’s Top 50 Games of 2020 list.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

XCOM 2 is free on the Epic Games Store, but the deal ends next week

XCOM 2, widely considered one of the best strategy games on PC, is free for keeps if you download it from the Epic Games Store before the deal ends next week. In case for whatever reason you're still here and not downloading XCOM 2 free of charge from the Epic Games Store, let me explain why you should do exactly that and then cancel your weekend plans to save the world from aliens. XCOM 2 is a turn-based strategy game where you fight off aliens by out-maneuvering them around various maps. The story takes place after aliens win the fight against humans in the first game (also excellent) and you're tasked with starting from scratch and expelling the bad guys from your planet.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Gloomhaven’s digital adaptation is getting its first big chunk of DLC

Gloomhaven, the 2021 video game adaptation of Isaac Childres’ tabletop role-playing game, will receive its first expansion next month. The game’s official Twitter account announced today that the DLC, titled Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion, will launch May 17 on Steam and GoG. As part of a special promotion for the upcoming expansion, players will be able to pre-purchase Jaws of the Lion with a 15-percent discount for $15.29.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

How to turn on Mumble Mode in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

If you’re not a fan of the voice acting in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you can turn it off with Mumble Mode. Our Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mumble Mode guide explains how to turn on Mumble Mode and what it does. Mumble Mode doesn’t completely...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Deep Rock Galactic has a new season with a robot nemesis

Deep Rock Galactic takes the frantic action of a four-player co-op shooter like Left 4 Dead, and then adds a ton of sci-fi gadgets to the mix. The players are a gang of dwarves in a late capitalist space mining crew, and it takes the whole team working together to survive the jobs they go on. The game’s next season, called Rival Escalation, adds a terrifying new murder robot, new secondary weapons for each class, and an update to the game’s cosmetic system.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Sonic the Hedgehog is coming to a new platform: Roblox

Sega of America has teamed up with Roblox developer Gamefam to release a licensed Sonic the Hedgehog game on the Roblox platform. On April 14, players will be able to dash their way through Sonic Speed Simulator on Roblox for free. Sonic Speed Simulator is an open-world online multiplayer game...
VIDEO GAMES

