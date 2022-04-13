Flint approves its part of $45 million home demolition plan

The community of Brice sits in North Shade Township, Gratiot County. It's not listed as a city, a town, a village, a hamlet, or even an unincorporated community. It just is. Brice started out as a trading post and was named after the township supervisor, William Brice. Seemingly, Brice became a postal station when Justus Gardner became the first area postmaster in 1882. Richard Brice took over those duties in 1895 until the post office closed in 1904.

