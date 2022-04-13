ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Travon Walker in Top 3 of 2022 NFL Draft Would Be a Massive Mistake

By Maurice Moton
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

When an NFL team gambles on potential with a top draft pick, the selection could pay off, but it may also sting for years. When analysts and those within the league break down prospects, a player's physical profile can outweigh lackluster collegiate numbers, which is the case for Travon Walker, who...

bleacherreport.com

The Spun

There Are Calls For NFL To Investigate Tom Brady Tampering

Amid a slew of reports that the Miami Dolphins were ready to move heaven and earth to bring Tom Brady into the fold, questions of whether the Dolphins may have engaged in tampering are starting to emerge. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Miami Dolphins were ready to make...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Seattle Seahawks have brought in a quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. But it’s not the one who has been openly asking for the team to sign him. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are re-signing veteran quarterback Geno Smith for the 2022 season. Smith went 1-2 as a starter in place of an injured Russell Wilson last year. He completed 68-percent of his passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos share big news about sale of franchise

The sale of the Denver Broncos can now proceed without issues. The trustees of the Pat Bowlen estate have been looking to sell the Broncos, but there was one minor complication. When Bowlen purchased the team from Edgar Kaiser Jr. in 1984, Kaiser obtained a right of first refusal (ROFR) in the case Bowlen were to sell the team. Even though a judge ruled in January that the ROFR was no longer valid, the trustees of Kaiser’s estate challenged that ruling via a court motion.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Gary Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach under Jason Garrett from 2013-19. On Sunday, the 52-year-old former assistant and NFL running back tragically lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s passing has hit his former players and teammates hard. Garrett, who worked alongside the Williamsport, Pa. native...
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
Yardbarker

30 Days of Colts' Fits: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially just a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Colts could target next month. The players mentioned in this series will be players...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

USC Standout RB Meet With Texans - NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, TexansDaily.com will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide. Dig in below... APR 13 MR. FOOTBALL IN HOUSTON According to reports, USC running back Keaontay Ingram recently visited the Texans as one of the team's top-30 visits. Ingram initially was a member of Texas' running back room before leaving following the firing of Tom Herman.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

NFL Mock Draft: Vikings Trade Down With Steelers For 2023 First-Round Pick

As the 2022 NFL Draft approaches, the idea of the Vikings trading back in the first round continues to be one that makes a lot of sense. If players like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Sauce Gardner, Kyle Hamilton, and Derek Stingley Jr. are off the board, it might behoove GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to move down and take a player with similar potential to one he could grab with the 12th pick.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Panthers’ possible NFL Draft quarterback plan, revealed

The Carolina Panthers have been linked to multiple quarterbacks this offseason. At the start of the NFL offseason, many expected the Panthers to make a big splash for a quarterback via a trade, though several big-name signal-callers were dealt- and Carolina stood pat. The team didn’t make a move in free agency, leading to the belief that Carolina could run things back with Sam Darnold, despite his disappointing campaign. With the 2022 NFL Draft around the corner, many have speculated about the Panthers possibly selecting one of the top quarterback prospects. The franchise has visited with six prospects, including Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder. armed with the sixth selection in the draft, the Panthers could pull the trigger on a quarterback early on. However, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi has revealed another possible NFL Draft plan for Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mississippi's Matt Corral becomes latest QB prospect to visit with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to do their due diligence in visiting with the top quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft, which will begin in two weeks. Mississippi’s Matt Corral is the latest quarterback to visit the team at its facility on the South Side. Nevada’s Carson Strong visited Wednesday, and the Steelers previously hosted early-round hopefuls Kenny Pickett of Pitt, Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati and Sam Howell of North Carolina.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Packers Rumors: Sammy Watkins Signs 1-Year Contract Worth Up to $4M

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Sammy Watkins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal could reportedly be worth up to $4 million. Green Bay hosted the free agent Thursday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, and the two sides quickly came...
GREEN BAY, WI

