Built to Last – Chevy Trucks Have Everlasting Duramax Diesel Engines

By Nathaniel Ehinger
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Zach Baughman
04-15

I have a 2001 Duramax lb7. It only has 180,000 miles on it. with 3500 miles on the oil that is in it right now I can pull the dipstick and it is golden brown. I've had zero issues with it!

Patrick Riley
04-15

I just sold my 2000 Dodge 2500 because I bought a 2020 Chevrolet 3500. No comparison in power and comfort. With the 10 speed transmission it will tow anything I want. With a 9 foot slide in camper and UTV trailer loaded I still get 16 mph. Love this new truck.

Blake Tison
04-14

all machimes break, no matter who makes them. all manufacturers have some products that just dont stand up to abuse. the key for any is how well they are maintained. brands dont equal quality, owners determine the quality through meticulous maintenance.

MotorBiscuit

Here are the 3 Most Reliable Diesel Pickup Trucks of All Time

Ah, diesel trucks. It’s hard not to love them. However, diesel trucks come with a bit of a learning curve. Driving these big oil burners isn’t the hard part; it’s the slightly strange mechanics of how the trucks work. An unreliable diesel engine might just be the worst automotive experience ever, but having a solid diesel is unlike anything else. Here are the three most reliable diesel pickup trucks of all time.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Which Diesel Truck Gives You the Most Bang for Your Buck?

Choosing the biggest diesel truck you can get your hands on doesn’t mean you’re getting the most value for your money. Even though only a handful of trucks use diesel engines, these are the workhorses that offer the most towing power and best fuel mileage in the truck classes. Let’s dig in and find out which diesel-powered truck in each class offers the most bang for your buck.
CARS
Motorious

1967 Chevy Corvette Is A 427 Powered Dream Car

As the last year for the second-generation, the 1967 Corvette is a true collector’s car. The second-generation Chevrolet Corvette is likely one of GM's most recognizable vehicles for its sharp styling and performance. Outside of heavy muscle cars and European sports cars, the nation had yet to see something as violently powerful and nimble as this Chevy; the C2 Corvette took its place in automotive history as the holy grail of Corvettes. That's why they're so valuable and, more importantly, difficult to find. However, this particular vehicle may pose an opportunity to get your hands on one of Chevy's best vintage performance cars and some highly desirable options to match.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Does ‘HD’ Mean On 2022 Chevy Silverado Trucks?

Both Chevy and GMC have the “HD” designation for some of their pickup trucks. The obvious answer is HD stands for Heavy Duty, but what makes these GM trucks heavy duty? With so many designations and options, what’s the difference between a 2022 Silverado and an HD?
CARS
TheStreet

Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle

Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MotorBiscuit

Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?

Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Thieves Love These Cars: 2021’s Most Stolen Cars

Depending on where you live, car theft and car break-ins can be common. If it happens to you, it’s a stressful and unsettling experience. Not only do you have to deal with losing your car and possibly getting a new car, but you have to come to terms with what you have lost. Every year there is a ranking for the most stolen cars; in 2021, these are the top 10 most stolen cars.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Why Do Some Dump Trucks Have Wheels Up Top?

Have you ever noticed trucks driving down the road with wheels mounted to their roofs? These aren’t spare tires. They are entire axles engineered to be lowered to the ground behind a commercial vehicle to help carry extremely heavy loads. Why do many commercial trucks have extra axles?. Many...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is a Mustang Cobra?

The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Only 2 Full-Size Pickup Trucks Are Recommended by Consumer Reports

Halfway through the year, Consumer Reports has released its ratings for nearly all 2022 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 was one of CR’s favorites — no surprise there. Consumer Reports testers typically rate this truck highly in several categories, including overall reliability. This year, the Toyota Tundra also joined the ranks of CR Recommended vehicles. What makes these two full-size pickup trucks better than the rest?
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Rare 1968 Z/28 Camaro Saved From Field After 43 Years!

Every now and again we come across a barn or field find that's extra special—one that has been carefully tucked away from time and is still in pristine condition. This isn't that story, but what this car lacks in condition it more than makes up for in rarity and coolness. Meet a 1968 Z/28 Camaro that is currently being saved from the ravages of time. But how did this rare piece of Camaro history come to find itself abandoned in a damp field to be violated by Mother Nature for over four decades?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How

If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

