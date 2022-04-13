ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Acclaimed Boston Chefs Ken Oringer + Ming Tsai Raise Over $400,000 to Benefit Ukraine

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed Boston chefs Ken Oringer and Ming Tsai have rallied Boston’s food-loving community to raise more than $400,000 in support of World Central Kitchen’s (WCK) efforts to feed Ukrainian refugees. The funds were raised from ticket sales to a now sold-out dinner that chef Oringer and chef Tsai are co-hosting on...

Boston, MA
Boston, MA
