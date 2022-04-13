ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ennis, TX

Partial collapse of Texas Dairy Queen after night of severe weather

By Nicole Nielsen, Deborah Gaines
DFW Community News
 2 days ago
ELLIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - At sunrise cleanup will begin in the City of Ennis after Tuesday night's severe storms swept through the area. Strong winds caused the roof of a local Dairy...

Sheree Ward
2d ago

that's the truth. the full meal deal advertised on TV for $6. was almost $11. when we got it at he local DQ. won't make that mistake again! sonics just down the road.

DFW Community News

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

