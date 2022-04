The Semperoper Dresden is set to award Omer Meir Wellber with the “Rudi Häussler Prize” as part its “Mozart Days 2022.”. Wellber, who is set to conduct the three Mozart-Da Ponte Operas this season, is the company’s Principal Guest Conductor and will hold that title until the end of the 2021-22 season. The prize is endowed with 10,000 euros.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO