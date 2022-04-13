ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Tourism meeting

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 2 days ago

Discover Odessa has scheduled a Tourism Development meeting from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Holiday Inn, 5275 E. 42nd St.

Wesley Burnett will appear as a Guest Speaker.

For more information, visit discoverodessa.org.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 10 News KGTV

San Diego tourism on path to recovery

Two years ago San Diego’s hotels cleared out, the cruise ships disappeared from the waterfront, and one fo the region’s biggest industries basically shut down as the Coronavirus outbreak hit. Come 2022, the tourism industry is along the path to recovery.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Time Out Global

Boom time for tourism in Opatija

The elegant destination of Opatija has become Croatia’s first year-round resort on the Adriatic, as proved by a major uptick in visitor numbers this February and the prestigious international events also staged recently. Only a two-hour drive from Zagreb, Opatija has welcomed a huge growth in weekend visitors over...
LIFESTYLE
The Telegraph

Scarborough joins tourism effort

ALTON — Laura Scarborough has joined the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau as its new destination sales manager. Scarborough’s role with the bureau will include highlighting southwest Illinois to potential domestic and international group travelers as well as attracting meetings/conferences to the six-county bureau region.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
Odessa, TX
Lifestyle
The Telegraph

Riverbend readies for tourism rebound

ALTON - Tourism in the Riverbend is bouncing back. But it has a way to go before reaching pre-COVID levels and improvements are needed for the region to take advantage of untapped potential, according to Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. He added that while there are a lot of little opportunities, the region's main focus needs to be on outdoors and nature tourism, the growing river cruise industry, and sports tourism. "The industry is rebounding," he said recently. "We just did a report focusing on Madison County hotel revenue. In 2019 hotel revenue was at $96 million. In 2020 it went to $42 million, basically a $50 million increase. In 2021 we're back up to about $62 million."
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Inn#Tourism Development
FOX West Texas

Big plans for expansion of Foster Communications Coliseum

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Association has big plans for expanding the Foster Communications Coliseum in the near future. The coliseum was built more than 60 years ago, with only one prior renovation in the lobby area. An expansion will allow thousands more to enjoy rodeo performances.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
2K+
Followers
369
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy