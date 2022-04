(Credit: Detroit Symphony website) On March 28, 2022, former Detroit Symphony Orchestra President and CEO Anne Parsons died following a long battle with lung cancer. Parsons is remembered for her 17 years of service as she led the company out of financial turmoil and into the global spotlight through a series of digital initiatives, as well as supporting local students and neighborhoods. She came to the DSO in 2004, having formerly been the General Manager of the New York City Ballet. She has also held leading positions in organizations such as the Hollywood Bowl in L.A., the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C.

