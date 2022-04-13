ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, MI

Midland County crime log April 13: Deputies investigate suspicious tapping on woman's window

By Collin Periatt
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago
The U.S. Post Office at 2900 Rodd Street was closed after a vehicle collided with the building on Monday, March 4, 2019. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

The following list includes recent reports from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and the Midland Police Department. Compiled by reporter Collin Periatt.

Monday, April 11

9:02 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Lee Township residence for a report of two dogs that sounded distressed and possibly hadn't eaten recently. A deputy made contact with a family member, who advised the dogs were fed and were being taken care of. Deputies earlier responded to the residence for a similar complaint and the dogs were confirmed to be in good health.

4:11 p.m. — Deputies responded to a residence in the City Of Coleman for a disorderly 8-year-old. Deputies spoke to both the mom and the 8-year-old regarding his behavior. The 8-year-old agreed to listen to his mom and not use foul language.

12:17 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to an injury accident in Mills Township. Upon further investigation, it was found to be an attempted suicide. The 20-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for treatment by EMS.

9:52 a.m. —  A deputy responded to a 52-year-old Lee Township man regarding a possible fraud complaint involving his 38-year-old estranged wife. The complainant stated he was going through a divorce and believed the woman was cashing checks that were issued only in his name. The deputy spoke with the complainant regarding his complaint and numerous civil issues related to his pending divorce settlement.

9:50 a.m. — Officers investigated a crash on private property near West Wackerly Street.

5:02 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Lee Township residence regarding a report of two dogs barking and whimpering for several hours in the neighbor's yard. Deputies attempted contact at the residence, but there was nobody home. The dogs appeared to be in OK health and they both had a doghouse outside.

3:14 a.m. — Deputies responded to an Edenville Township residence for a 39-year-old woman who reported that she heard a tapping noise on her bedroom window but didn't see anyone. The deputies checked the area but didn't locate anyone.

2:44 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Jerome Township residence regarding a vehicle running with lights on in a garage for hours. Deputies made contact with the homeowner, who was inside sleeping. The 60-year-old woman had been cleaning her car but became distracted and then went to bed.

