LCM (50m) The 2022 Italian Spring Championships will conclude today with some of Italy’s biggest swim stars in their premiere events. World Record holder Benedetta Pilato posted the #1 time in the world this year in the heats of the women’s 50 breaststroke, just 0.28 off her World Record mark. Simona Quadarella cruised into the top seed in the women’s 400 freestyle and is the heavy favorite–both Quadarella and Pilato are already World Championships-qualified in other events.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO