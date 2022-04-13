ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumafield will give engineers X-ray vision to see inside products

By Dean Takahashi, @deantak
VentureBeat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLumafield is coming out of stealth today. Since 2019, it has raised $32.5 million in two rounds for an X-ray that will enable engineers to see inside the products that they are designing or repairing. That enables engineers to get access to data that they have never had before...

venturebeat.com

Phys.org

Validating models for next-generation fusion facilities

The flagship fusion facility of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) could serve as the model for an economically attractive next-generation fusion pilot plant, according to recent simulations and analysis. The pilot plant could become the next U.S. step for harvesting on Earth the fusion power that drives the sun and stars as a safe and clean source of power for generating electricity.
INDUSTRY
yankodesign.com

This prosthetic limb integrates smart technology into its build to intuit and track each user’s movements

The Smart Prosthetic Arm is a wearable design concept that integrates AI and smart technology into the construction of a prosthetic limb. The magic of prosthesis design lies in its ability to bring life experiences to those with arthritis and missing limbs. While prosthetic limbs have made strides in terms of product development since their conception, smart technology ushers in yet a new era of prosthesis design to reinvigorate its broad potential within the field of healthcare. Wearable sensors and mobile applications incorporated into prosthetic limbs allow those wearing prosthetic limbs to make more precise movements and monitor the status of their recovery process a bit more closely. 3D conceptual artist and digital sculptor, Xander Lihovski designed his own interpretation of AI-controlled prosthesis design called Smart Prosthetic Arm.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This modular product system reuses parts of a product to create new devices

We’ve seen our fair share of modular designs, both in practice and in theory, and almost all of them have one common goal. Modular systems are primarily intended to allow people to customize the product, whether by expanding its scope or even just rearranging parts. In some cases, that modularity has the beneficial side effect of making it easier to replace broken parts to prolong a product’s lifetime, but the very parts themselves don’t actually have any other purpose beyond being a part of that whole. It would be great for sustainability if you could actually repurpose parts for other products, which is exactly what this circular modular system is trying to propose.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Onshape Store Can Now Access Xometry Instant Pricing App

Xometry Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) announced the immediate availability of the Xometry Instant Pricing app for PTC’s Onshape. PTC’s Onshape is the cloud-native CAD product development platform that gives users the freedom to create on any device, anytime, anywhere. What Happened: The Xometry Instant Pricing app for Onshape offers...
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Elon Musk could try to run three major companies at once — the last known CEO who did it is now an international fugitive

Elon Musk's bid to acquire Twitter might have an undesirable side-effect for the billionaire: adding yet another large company to his jam-packed schedule. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has offered to buy every Twitter share he doesn't already own — 90.8% of the company — in a deal worth roughly $43 billion, according to a regulatory filing disclosed on Thursday. The deal would add another of the world's largest companies to Musk's ownership portfolio: Tesla and SpaceX are already a trillion-dollar company and a multibillion-dollar company, respectively.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Warehouse software tackles the supply chain crisis

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how warehouse operators in the middle of a supply chain crisis are turning to enterprise software, AWS moves a security event out of Texas, and which enterprise tech companies received new funding in the past week. Spin up. Security alerts are theoretically useful...
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Facile microfabrication of three dimensional-patterned micromixers using additive manufacturing technology

This study investigates the manufacturing method of oblique patterns in microchannels and the effect of these patterns on mixing performance in microchannels. To fabricate three-dimensional (3D) and oblique patterns in microchannels, 3D printing and replica methods were utilized to mold patterns and microchannels, respectively. The angle and size of the patterns were controlled by the printing angle and resolution, respectively. The mixing efficiency was experimentally characterized, and the mixing principle was analyzed using computational fluid dynamics simulation. The analysis showed that the mixing channel cast from the mold printed with a printing angle of 30Â° and resolution of 300Â Î¼m exhibited the best mixing efficiency with a segregation index of approximately 0.05 at a Reynolds number of 5.4. This was because, as the patterns inside the microchannel were more oblique, "split" and "recombine" behaviors between two fluids were enhanced owing to the geometrical effect. This study supports the use of the 3D printing method to create unique patterns inside microchannels and improve the mixing performance of two laminar flows for various applications such as point-of-care diagnostics, lab-on-a-chip, and chemical synthesis.
ENGINEERING
Engadget

The Morning After: MIT engineers' stroke-surgery robot

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Don’t worry, yes, there are even more Musk machinations, but first let’s broach something a little different — and possibly lifesaving. A team of MIT engineers is developing a telerobotic system for neurosurgeons. It unveiled a robotic arm that doctors can control remotely using a modified joystick to treat stroke patients.
ENGINEERING
pymnts

Sustainability-Focused Startup Material Exchange Notches Series A

Material Exchange — a Swedish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company helping H&M and Ugg source more sustainable materials — raised €25 million ($27 million) in a Series A funding round. The startup, which connects fabric suppliers with buyers, has raised more than $35 million since 2017. The fresh infusion...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Black Tech Firm Gains $6 Million in Seed Funding to Expand its Construction Software Platforms

Livegistics just gained $6 million in seed funding to help the Black-owned technology firm expand its operations and gain new customers. The Detroit-based company is a cloud-based material management system that takes all the paper processes in civil engineering and converts them into a digital platform with real-time GPS tracking. Calling itself a global leader in construction operations software, Livegistics says its niche is helping companies erase revenue losses from lost tickets and giving them a competitive edge with data analytics.
DETROIT, MI
makeuseof.com

Using a 3D Printer to Create Disposable First Aid Tools

It’s well-known that 3D printing gives normal people the power to unleash their creative potential. Alongside this, though, these machines can also come with more practical purposes—and this is clear in the increasingly technological world of modern medicine. Whether you are printing your own disposable first aid tools...
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

PassiveLogic, which creates digital twins of building systems, raises $15M

Analysts at McKinsey (among others) predict the pandemic will spur an interest in more comfortable, sustainable working spaces. But assuming that comes to pass, legacy industrial building controls threaten to make such projects daunting. According to market research agency ARC Advisory Group, there are roughly $65 billion worth of distributed building control systems nearing their end of life, with many of those systems over 25 years old.
TECHNOLOGY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Give yourself the gift of distraction with this Xbox Series X

Xbox has been bringing us great gaming for decades now, and the Series X is the line’s fastest and most powerful machine yet. The Xbox Series X is back in stock at Walmart. You can score both the machine-and-controller bundle for $499.99, as well as a two-year subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which has more than 100 high-quality games, including "Halo Infinite" and "Forza Horizon 5."
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Box thinks it may have cracked online collaboration at last

The cloud storage provider Box has unveiled a new virtual whiteboarding and online collaboration tool called Box Canvas that is designed for organizations that have adopted a hybrid work model. With Box Canvas, hybrid teams can securely connect online and brainstorm, ideate and create together from anywhere. The new visual...
TECHNOLOGY

