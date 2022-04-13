ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans' draft history with the No. 204 overall pick

By Mike Moraitis
 2 days ago
We are nearly two weeks away from the 2022 NFL draft (April 28) and our series of looking back on the Tennessee Titans’ draft history from each of their spots this year is almost at a close.

We are now at the second-to-last pick Tennessee is slated to have in 2022, the No. 204 overall pick, which comes in the sixth round and is one of two selections in the round for the Titans.

Before we go any further, here’s a look at all of the Titans’ picks, as well as links to the draft history for each that we’ve done thus far.

In 2007, the Titans drafted defensive end Jacob Ford in the sixth round of the NFL draft. Ford was impressive at the combine, running the second-fastest 40-yard dash time among defensive ends at 4.68 seconds. He also benched 225 pounds 19 times.

The start to Ford’s career was a rough one, as he tore his Achilles prior to the 2007 campaign, forcing him to miss his rookie season.

However, Ford came back strong in 2008, tallying a career-high seven sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defended in 14 games (three starts). He then followed that up with a 5.5-sack season in 15 games (zero starts) in 2009.

In 14 games (five starts) for Tennessee in 2010, he finished with three sacks.

Ford was re-signed in 2011 but didn’t make Tennessee’s roster out of training camp. He later got a look with the Detroit Lions, but didn’t make the team there, either.

After a very promising start to his career, Ford never played another snap in the NFL.

