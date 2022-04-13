Dogpatch Urban Gardens plans expansion using Kickstarter campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dogpatch Urban Gardens plans to expand after purchasing the parking lot across the street from Meredith Drive Reform Church. To fund the development of the parking lot into useable farmland, Dogpatch Urban Gardens started a Kickstarter campaign .

So far, the campaign has raised over $32,000 of the $50,000 goal. Jenny Quiner, the owner of Dogpatch Urban Gardens, said that she is thankful for the donations, especially in times when money can be tight.

“We all acknowledge that the world is in a weird state, gas prices are going up food prices are going up. So the fact that people are willing to give to us which is not a necessity, really makes us proud and motivates us to keep doing what we’re doing,” Quiner said.

Dogpatch Urban Gardens was founded in 2015 and has been growing ever since. They sell the produce they grow as well as other local farms’ products.

With the money from the Kickstarter, Quiner plans to build three additional greenhouses which will allow Dogpatch Urban Gardens to stay open year-round.

Megan Mortier is one of the donors to the campaign and she said that she’s watched Dogpatch Urban Gardens for the past few years and knows they will do a good job if they can expand.

“It’s the type of business and type of business owner that I want to invest in and I want to see grow,” Mortier said, “So I think that’s a really neat thing to get behind and I would encourage other people to check it out.”

If fully funded, Dogpatch Urban Gardens can start construction soon. They hope to have the greenhouses finished in time to plant and produce crops for a spring sale next year.

Dogpatch Urban Gardens’ website has more information on their plans to grow and what they offer the community.

