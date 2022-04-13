ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Prosecutors Raid Pizza Plant After E.coli Outbreak

By AFP News
 2 days ago
Prosecutors on Wednesday searched a Buitoni frozen pizza factory in northern France, the suspected source of an E. coli outbreak that has left dozens of children sick, as well as the headquarters of its owner Nestle France, authorities told AFP. An investigation into involuntary manslaughter and deceitful practices was...

