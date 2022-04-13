ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans held top-30 visit with Tennessee DB Alontae Taylor

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans have met with University of Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor in a top-30 visit.

The news comes from Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, who also notes Taylor has met with the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, and Houston Texans. Taylor is projected to go late third round, early fourth.

Tennessee’s Alontae Taylor comes off a strong showing at the Combine and has built momentum for himself moving towards the draft. In Indianapolis, he timed 4.36 seconds in the 40 with a quick 10-yard split of 1.50 seconds. This after measuring 6’0 1/8″ and 199 pounds.

Depending on the team you speak with, Taylor is being graded as either a cornerback or safety. Right now, he’s getting grades that range from late Round 3 to the early fourth. Taylor, who also participated in the Senior Bowl, has had official top-30 visits with the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans.

Taylor’s ability to play at both safety and cornerback would give the Titans a depth piece at two positions immediately.

He could provide insurance for Caleb Farley, while also being able to fill the void left by Dane Cruikshank’s departure to the Chicago Bears. Of course, the ultimate hope is that he develops into a starter down the road.

Tennessee has a pick at No. 90 overall in the third round, so if the projection for Taylor comes to fruition they’d have a shot to land him. However, doing so would leave them one less pick to address some of their bigger needs.

Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Releases Statement: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers PR team released a statement from Kalabrya Haskins, wife of the late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in South Florida last weekend. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Kingsley Enagbare scouting report

A long, lean, and fierce pass rusher, South Carolina’s Kingsley Enagbare will hope to bring that same intensity and upside with him as he enters the 2022 NFL draft. Here is everything you need to know about the Gamecocks’ stout edge defender:. Vitals. Height: 6-4 Weight: 265. Class:...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#University Of Tennessee#American Football#Pro Football Network#The Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Kyle McCord hits tight end Joe Royer for a score.

The Spring Game is underway and the offense is picking up right where it left off in Pasadena. To no one’s surprise, the Buckeye quarterbacks have come out slinging it. After C.J. Stroud hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a score on the first drive, Kyle McCord marched the offense down the field for another passing touchdown.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes Spring Game, live stream, TV channel, time, Ohio State Football

We will get our first look at the 2022 Ohio State Buckeyes football team on Saturday when they take the field at Ohio Stadium for their annual Spring Game. The Buckeyes will get C.J. Stroud back as starting quarterback as they look to improve over last year’s 11-2 record and a Rose Bowl win. Ryan Day will be in his fourth year as head coach as he looks to propel Stroud.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State Spring Game: 3 Takeaways

Here we are and it is at halftime of the Ohio State Spring Game and it appears that Scarlet is owning Gray to the tune of 24-9, but as everyone is well aware this is just a scrimmage. The Spring Game was a bit more telling last year, but this year it looks to be a lot of the dame on offense only possible elevated, believe it or not.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 5 Tennessee wins at Alabama

No. 5 Tennessee won its second consecutive Southeastern Conference dual match, defeating Alabama, 7-0, at Barksdale Stadium. Tennessee (19-6, 7-4 SEC) swept through singles after capturing the doubles point against the Crimson Tide (8-19, 0-11 SEC). In doubles, Adam Walton and Pat Harper defeated Filip Planinsek and Patrick Kaukovalta, 6-4....
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Guide of former Vols in 2022 NBA playoffs

The NBA regular season has concluded and 16 teams will now compete in the 2022 playoffs. Three former University of Tennessee basketball players are competing with their respective teams as postseason begins Saturday. Memphis is a No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Memphis plays Saturday, hosting No. 7 Minnesota...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Stroud connects with Smith-Njigba for TD

The Ohio State Buckeyes have finally kicked off their spring game and it should surprise no one that the first points of the scrimmage were due to a C.J. Stroud touchdown connection to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Both of these players are likely All-American players and will be the backbone of any chance at a National Championship and College Football Playoff birth.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After breakout performance in Alamo Bowl, Dont’e Thornton looks to step into Ducks’ WR1 role

Following the 2021 Oregon football season, the Ducks are being asked to replace 85 receptions, 1,262 yards, and 7 touchdowns from the wide receiver room. With the loss of Devon Williams, Johnny Johnson, Jaylon Redd, and Mycah Pittman, Oregon is now left with a relatively young WR depth chart that consists of multiple underclassmen, and only one player — UCLA transfer Chase Cota — with more than two seasons of collegiate experience. During spring practice thus far, we’ve been looking for which players are going to take a step up and potentially lead the room, both with their voice and with increased...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

