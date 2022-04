Elon Musk has offered to buy the whole of Twitter outright for $40bn (£30.5bn), weeks after he bought a stake in the platform, promising to make it a “platform for free speech”.The billionaire Tesla chief wants to take the publicly limited social media giant private.His announcement came after he bought just under 10 per cent of Twitter, making him its biggest shareholder. Soon after that, he was offered a seat on the board, and initially accepted – but then announced that he would not be joining after all.Now he has said that the company “should be private to go through...

