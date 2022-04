Earth Day is coming up Friday, April 22 and it got me thinking about when I was a kid and all that I was taught about taking care of our earth. Remember the crying Native American in the “Keep America Beautiful” television public service announcement (see below) in the 1970s, observing all the pollution of modern society, created by non-caring people? Remember Woodsy Owl with his environmental message of “Give a hoot, don’t pollute”? Whatever happened to these all-important messages targeted at kids? We all know that good habits start at an early age and I haven’t seen any type of messages like these since I was a kid in the 1970s and ’80s. I find this very unsettling considering all the serious environmental threats to our beautiful planet.

OTSEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO