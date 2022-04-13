Tuesday area high school scores

The Laramie High track and field teams competed in the third meet of the spring outdoor season last Friday, and it was just a short trip over the hill to the East. The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen joined eight other teams from around this corner of the state for the Okie Blanchard Invitational hosted by Cheyenne East.
Wyoming High School softball teams reach the midpoint of the season with Week 5. The schedule is lighter this week with the Easter Holiday weekend coming up. Also, the weather might play a role in games being moved or postponed on the schedule. Schedules are subject to change. MONDAY, APRIL...
The biggest changes occurred in Class 4A of the new WyoPreps Coaches and Media Soccer Polls. There’s a new No. 1 in 4A boys, while the 4A girls shifted the bottom four of the top five. Class 3A girls welcomes a new team to the rankings, while 3A boys had the smallest amount of movement.
Kelly Walsh soccer players Caden Allaire and Hayden Hollinger will play at the next level at Casper College. Allaire is the Trojan's starting keeper and has allowed just 2 goals through 6 matches this season with 15 saves and 4 shut-outs. He was an all-state selection in 2021 and also played a big role on the KW basketball team as he averaged 8 points and 4 rebounds per game,
LADY BRONC GOLF – A Sheridan Lady Bronc golfer will soon tee off at the college level just outside of Wyoming. Senior Katie Jorgenson has signed her letter of intent (LOI) to play golf at Black Hills State University. She placed 8th at the Wyoming high school state meet...
Kelly Walsh football player Chase Ortberg will continue his career on the gridiron at Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota. He rang up 47 tackles for the Trojans this past season with 23 of them solo. Ortberg had an 8-tackle game against Laramie and had one fumble recovery during the regular season.
The 2022 American Legion baseball continues in mid-April with more action on the baseball diamond. After getting postponed a day, Gillette, plus both Cheyenne teams, Jackson, Laramie, Riverton, and Rock Springs are scheduled to make their season debut, weather permitting. Game schedules are subject to change. If you have an...
The rain might have left the CSI players soaked, but the walk-off wild pitch was worth it, to beat Southern Nevada on Thursday. Nearly 20 years after retiring, the legend of James “Skip” Walker still resonates over the College of Southern Idaho. Reynolds takes Canyon Ridge job. Updated:...
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A pair of state champion girls basketball players will continue their athletic careers together, as Blackfoot's Hadley Humphreys and Kianna Wright will play basketball for the Utah State Eastern Golden Eagles. Humphreys and Wright were both all-district players this season for the Broncos, and they helped...
Buffalo High School senior Maggie Olsen has signed to play soccer in college with the Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles in Cheyenne. Olsen is a four-year starter for the Bison. She was selected all-state in 2021 and is a two-time all-conference pick. Olsen was picked as the Underclassmen Player of the Year in 2021 by Class 3A coaches.
