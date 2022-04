Over the past two decades, there have been many debates about China’s growing engagement in Africa. In these discussions, the more than one million Chinese expatriates, business people and labourers who come and work in Africa are often seen only as a byproduct of an overall “outbound” China. And they are often studied as isolated sub-groups: expatriates of Chinese state-owned enterprises, traders, construction workers, and so forth.

