ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Co-founder of cancer support group remembered fondly at event 'filled with love'

By David Tooley
Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 50 members and guests of Ludlow Cancer Support Group gathered to remember a founder member who died on Christmas Day. Pauline Goslyn's husband of 60 years, Howard, presented memories of her and the lives of several former members of Ludlow Cancer Support Group at a meeting on...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Friends and family remember Lost&Found founder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Erik Muckey gets to honor his friend every day he goes to work. But that’s made the last few days harder for Muckey as his longtime friend and co-founder of Lost&Found – Dennis John (DJ) Crawley-Smith – died Monday morning from brain cancer, which was diagnosed in 2016. Crawley-Smith was 30-years-old and had recently married his husband Ben Crawley in August 2021.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U3a#Powerpoint#Lcsg#Hagley Place#Pauline S Party#Barchester Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Autism: Zoe Zaremba 'driven to her death' by wrong diagnosis

A woman with autism was "driven to her death" after being wrongly diagnosed with a personality disorder, an inquest has heard. Zoe Zaremba, 25, was found dead near her home in Aiskew, North Yorkshire, following an overdose in June 2020. Her mother, Jean, told the hearing her daughter's autism had...
MENTAL HEALTH
WNCT

New grief support group to begin in April for Carteret Co. teens

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret Children’s Clinic is offering a grief support group for teens starting in April. Officials said in the wake of the plane crash off the Carteret County coast that killed eight people, they invite them to come together and talk about their grief. They say it’s never too late or too early to reach out for help.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Shropshire Star

Baby sloth takes keepers by surprise at zoo

It is the first sloth to be born at Dudley Zoo in the zoo’s 85-year history. Zookeepers had “a lovely surprise” when they discovered a baby sloth as they went to deliver food to the enclosure. The youngster was born to Flo, a three-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth,...
ANIMALS
Guitar World Magazine

Ann Wilson on her relationship with sister Nancy: “We’re not feuding. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be”

Ann Wilson has set the record straight regarding her relationship with sister and fellow Heart bandmate Nancy, dispelling myths of a potential feud between the pair. In a new interview with Classic Rock, the Heart vocalist addressed rumors of a conflict between her and Nancy, saying that although the pair are “okay with each other”, there is “a real split” between them.
CELEBRITIES
DFW Community News

In loving memory of Nancy Boyd, co-founder of City House Plano

Family, friends, and the local community are mourning the recent loss of Nancy Boyd, co-founder and longtime supporter of City House Plano, as well as patron for various other nonprofit organizations including Hendrick Scholarship Foundation and Lionheart Children’s Academy. Nancy passed away on Tuesday, March 22, after a long...
PLANO, TX
Inc.com

In Love, With Business: Lessons From Co-Founder Couples

Tiffany Chen remembers sitting on a plastic bucket turned upside down over a drain that was spewing wastewater into the kitchen of the Austin-based cookie-delivery company she had co-founded. It was 2001, torrential rain was overwhelming the city's drainage and sewer system, and Tiffany was trying to do whatever she could to keep the flood level from reaching the electrical outlets. She and her business partner and now husband, Leon, had begun their company out of an apartment as college kids just two years earlier, and this small kitchen, in a storefront they shared with a potato restaurant called Spudnik, was their first official place of business. The two of them had been working day and night since graduation to meet the surging local demand for their service, but they hadn't managed yet to break out of the cycle of doing almost everything themselves--including flood control.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy