The #CaliforniansForAll College Corps is a brand-new program being launched by the state. Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday says the program's goal is to help low-income students graduate on time and in less debt. “But we also want to make sure that students are gaining valuable work skills while they're in school and that they're able to focus on doing something meaningful in the community that's making change in the community while staying on time to graduate,” Fryday said.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO