Topeka, KS

Kansas judge dismisses parts of lawsuit against election law

 2 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge has dismissed a legal challenge by voting rights advocates to two provisions of a state election law enacted last year. Four voting rights groups, including the League of Women Voters of Kansas,...

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan judge tosses Zuckerbucks lawsuit over 2020 election funding

(The Center Square) – A Michigan judge has tossed a lawsuit alleging Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson illegally accepted private money to swing the 2020 presidential election in favor of President Joe Biden. First filed in October 2020, the litigation claimed that then-Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg swung the 2020...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Derek Schmidt
PBS NewsHour

Official found guilty of illegally entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Tuesday convicted an elected official from New Mexico of illegally entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds but acquitted him of engaging in disorderly conduct during the riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden...
The Independent

GOP candidate Charles Herbster accused of groping several women, including Nebraska state senator, report says

Charles Herbster, a frontrunner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Nebraska and a Trump-backed candidate, has been accused of groping a sitting GOP state senator and seven other women, the Nebraska Examiner reported.In its investigation, the outlet alleges that Mr Herbster inappropriately touched eight women in separate incidents dating back to 2017 and spanning to this year.Mr Herbster, who is currently on a three-city campaign tour in his bid for governor and was joined Wednesday by Donald Trump Jr, has denied the allegations.One of the women who confirmed to the Nebraska Examiner that the GOP candidate for governor had touched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Election Fraud#Election Law#Voting Rights
News On 6

White House Releases Report On Native American Voting Rights

Local, state and federal officials must do more to ensure Native Americans facing persistent, longstanding and deep-rooted barriers to voting have equal access to ballots, a White House report released Thursday said. Native Americans and Alaska Natives vote at lower rates than the national average but have been a key...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Setting new timetable in Virginia election lawsuit, judge rips state for legal ‘mess’

A federal judge on Monday accused former Attorney General Mark Herring’s office of mishandling a closely watched lawsuit seeking to force new House of Delegates elections this year, saying the state didn’t take Democratic activist Paul Goldman’s claims seriously enough last year and has forced arcane legal wrangling to go on for “way too long.” […] The post Setting new timetable in Virginia election lawsuit, judge rips state for legal ‘mess’ appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Mic

Could the 14th Amendment boot Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress?

It’s little secret — hell, it’s a point of pride for her — that Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the Republican Party’s most enthusiastic seditionists (to say nothing about being an antisemitic, anti-science, virulently conspiracy-addled weirdo). But a new effort from a voting rights group is now hoping to prove that the very insurrection she helped foment will be what keeps her from the ballot in November.
GEORGIA STATE
