Space Needle celebrates 60th with painting contest

Until this past Thanksgiving, Vancouver-based interior designer Gillian Segal had never seen her Palm Beach, Florida, project in person. She worked 100 percent remotely (think: so many weekend-antiquing FaceTimes) and had spent nearly six months adding character and personality to a blank-slate new build from afar. Finally, over turkey and mashed potatoes, Segal met her client in person. “She found me through Instagram and asked if I was up for the challenge,” says the designer—and it’s a good thing she was. The homeowner, a fashion industry creative, needed a functional workspace ASAP; juggling an all-hands meeting and her kids’ homework time at the dining table wasn’t cutting it.

