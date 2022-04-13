ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Space Needle celebrates 60th with painting contest

Titusville Herald
 2 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — The Space Needle will be painted “Galaxy Gold” for its 60th anniversary, the original color when the Seattle landmark debuted at the Seattle World’s Fair in 1962. The 605-foot (184-meter) tower got a fresh coat of gold for its 50th anniversary, with...

www.titusvilleherald.com

WKRC

Third Space Gallery unveils exhibit celebrating the work of BIPOC

CAMP WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local art gallery kicks off a special exhibit celebrating the work of BIPOC, or Black, Indigenous and people of color work. The "Third Space Gallery" on Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington unveiled work created by Lorena Molina. She is the recipient of a 2022...
VISUAL ART
mansionglobal.com

Wilderness Surrounds This Five-Bedroom Mountain House 80 Miles From Seattle

This open-plan mountain house is one of about 800 homes that have been built or are under construction in the 6,400-acre Suncadia resort, which is 80 miles from Seattle. “The No. 1 thing about this house is its location in the community,” said listing agent Jeff Rau, of Suncadia Real Estate Sales Co. “The house is on Pinegrass Loop, which is really the premier street in Suncadia.”
REAL ESTATE
NEWStalk 870

Leaving Before Your Food Arrives is Considered a Dine & Dash in Washington, Unless You Do This

Picture this, you're out on the town with a group of friends and you go to a restaurant for drinks and dinner. You place your order at 6:30 pm - your drinks arrive within a few minutes, but 45 minutes later you still haven't received your food order, and you've heard nothing from or seen your server. You wait some more and it's now 8:25 pm - still no food.
WASHINGTON STATE
domino

Why This Office’s Sage Green Paint Color Is the Perfect Shade for Flex Spaces

Until this past Thanksgiving, Vancouver-based interior designer Gillian Segal had never seen her Palm Beach, Florida, project in person. She worked 100 percent remotely (think: so many weekend-antiquing FaceTimes) and had spent nearly six months adding character and personality to a blank-slate new build from afar. Finally, over turkey and mashed potatoes, Segal met her client in person. “She found me through Instagram and asked if I was up for the challenge,” says the designer—and it’s a good thing she was. The homeowner, a fashion industry creative, needed a functional workspace ASAP; juggling an all-hands meeting and her kids’ homework time at the dining table wasn’t cutting it.
PALM BEACH, FL
kpic

Renovations complete on Pre's Rock in time for Worlds

EUGENE, Ore. - Renovations at Prefontaine Memorial Park, better known as Pre's Rock, have been completed with the addition of a wider sidewalk and viewing area and a railing to separate visitors from the street. Memorabilia left by the public and stored during construction has also been replaced. The memorial...
EUGENE, OR

