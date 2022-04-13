ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Blizzard in North Dakota, tornado in SE Minnesota

Titusville Herald
 4 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A tornado tore up a small Minnesota town and a blizzard forced the closure of the North Dakota Capitol, schools and roads, as spring storms wreaked havoc across the Upper Midwest. The National Weather Service said the twister with winds of more than 110...

www.titusvilleherald.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
KFYR-TV

South Dakota kidnapping suspect arrested in Edgeley, North Dakota

EDGELEY, N.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man was arrested near Edgeley early Saturday morning in connection with a suspected kidnapping, authorities said. Ryan Degroat is accused of abducting a 41-year-old woman from her mother’s home in Brown County, South Dakota. The incident was reported around 10:30 Friday night.
EDGELEY, ND
Joe Mertens

Five of the best restaurants in North Dakota

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of North Dakota or are planning on visiting, be sure to put the following restaurants on your must-visit list.
KFYR-TV

North Dakota archery returns in force after pandemic

MINOT, N.D. - The “B” isn’t the only major state tournament in Minot this weekend. More than 800 competitors from across North Dakota are in town for state archery. This is their first time back in person after two years of remote tournaments. Some competitors say they’re glad to see old friends again.
MINOT, ND
Bismarck, ND
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KX News

Highest-rated breweries in North Dakota

Just a few decades ago, the list of breweries to visit in any given area were small—perhaps a handful around larger metro areas and a few more tucked away in rural spots. Thanks to the craft brewery revolution, though, no one need look too hard to find a bounty of venues to visit. Retail sales […]
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota 9th best for Doctors in 2022

(Fargo, ND) -- Healthcare is a key cog in North Dakota's economy and identity, and a new study shows it's a good place for doctors to come and make a living. Personal finance website WalletHub recently released its 2022 'Best States for Doctors' study, and the Peace Garden State ranks near the top of the list.
FARGO, ND
KHOU

Tornadoes, flooding and a blizzard: How Texas spring weather wreaked havoc Monday

TEXAS, USA — Severe storms. Reported tornadoes. Heavy rain. Even a blizzard. Texas saw it all on Monday, as spring weather wreaked havoc across the state. In North Texas, several cities suffered heavy damage from an intense line of storms that moved through the area in the early evening hours. Those same storms continued into East Texas, causing damage, power outages and a threat of flash flooding.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

‘Worst storm of 2022’ threatens half the US with blizzards, tornadoes and flooding

Spring may open with a bang in the coming days as a massive storm system looks set to roll across a large portion of the US after a weekend of severe weather.There is potential for thunderstorms, tornadoes, severe flooding, and blizzards in states from the Rockies to the Atlantic coast according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.Risk to lives and property is possible with significant delays expected to air, shipping and ground transportation.“Next week has the potential to bring not only the most significant storm of March but perhaps the entire year so far considering the...
ENVIRONMENT
Hot 97-5

This Fall, Schwan’s Will Disappear From North Dakota.

What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
BISMARCK, ND
