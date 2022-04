Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CHANGING OF THE GUARD. The powerhouse J. Paul Getty Trust in Los Angeles has tapped Katherine E. Fleming, the provost of New York University, to be its next president and CEO. Fleming follows James Cuno, who is retiring after more than a decade at the helm of the arts institution, which sports a $9.2 billion endowment. A scholar of Mediterranean history and culture, Fleming has been NYU’s chief academic officer since 2016. She starts in August at the trust, which encompasses the Getty Foundation, the Getty Research Institute, the Getty Conservation...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO