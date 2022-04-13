ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Bloomberg Westminster: Not Over Yet

Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Boris Johnson became the first sitting prime minister to be fined by the police for breaking the...

www.bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

Boris Johnson Reveals Plan to Send Asylum Seekers to Rwanda

Boris Johnson revealed a controversial plan to send asylum seekers who cross the English Channel to Rwanda, a move the U.K. prime minister said will face significant legal hurdles as he tries to position his government on a flash-point political issue. Migrants who come to Britain on small boats risk...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson's Remainer father Stanley Johnson now says Brexit was 'probably a good idea' as he fumes at EU leaders for 'flunking the biggest test of all' over war in Ukraine

Boris Johnson's father has lauded Brexit as 'probably a good idea' as he ditched his Remainer stance and revealed the Ukraine war had 'shaken' his faith in the European Union. Stanley Johnson called on the Brussels-based bloc to 'pull its socks up' as he despaired at European nations' reliance on Russian oil and gas.
POLITICS
CBS News

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing calls to resign

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign after police fined him earlier this week. He's accused of breaching strict COVID lockdown rules by attending a party at Downing Street during the early months of the pandemic. His finance minister and his wife were also fined. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joined Vladimir Duthiers and Nikki Battiste to discuss.
POLITICS
Reuters

EU, China agree on Ukraine war threat, EU's Michel

BRUSSELS, April 1 (Reuters) - The European Union and China agreed that the war in Ukraine was threatening global security, the head of the European Council said on Friday, while warning China against helping Russia's war. "The EU and China, we agreed that this war is threatening global security and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Not Over Yet#Uk#Snp#Bloomberg Opinion#Tories
The Independent

An election too close to call: Macron wilts under pressure from a resurgent Le Pen

After coasting comfortably in the pole position of France’s presidential election contest, incumbent Emmanuel Macron now finds himself in deep trouble with just days to go before the first round of the vote, according to surveys and political analysts.Mr Macron upended French politics five years ago by defeating the candidates of the mainstream centre-left and centre-right parties which had dominated the country for decades. But he is not generally liked by the electorate, and he may barely win re-election.A Harris Interactive poll, conducted during the first days of April, showed him winning a hypothetical second-round match-up against far-right candidate Marine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

White House warns U.S. companies about 'preparatory' Russian hacking -senior official

March 21 (Reuters) - Senior White House cybersecurity official Anne Neuberger said on Monday that important U.S. companies that provide critical infrastructure should improve their cyber defensive posture because of ongoing digital threats from Russia. Neuberger said the U.S. government has seen "preparatory" Russian hacking activity aimed at numerous U.S....
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Marine Le Pen vows fines for Muslims who wear headscarves in public as poll shows she has closed the gap with Macron ahead of French election

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen vowed Thursday to issue fines to Muslims who wear headscarves in public, as candidates made a final push for votes three days ahead of an election seen as increasingly close. President Emmanuel Macron built what seemed an unassailable lead ahead of the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Marine Le Pen closes the gap with Macron in latest French presidential election poll as Nicolas Sarkozy backs current president and praises his 'commitment to Europe'

France's far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is closing the gap with President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the second round of the country's presidential election according to a new poll. The OpinionWay-Kea Partners poll published by Les Echos and Radio Classique on Tuesday showed Le Pen narrowing the gap by one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

