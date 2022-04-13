JPMorgan Results Include $524M Loss Tied to Ukraine War

The foreign ministers of Iran and Syria, two allies of Russia, will discuss the war in Ukraine and other developments during a meeting in Damascus on Wednesday, Syria’s foreign minister said. Faisal Mekdad spoke to reporters at Damascus airport shortly after his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, arrived for talks with top Syrian officials. Iran is a strong ally of President Bashar Assad and has sent thousands of Iran-backed fighters from around the region to bolster Syrian government forces against opponents in the 11-year Syrian conflict. Russia has also supported Assad militarily, turning the tide of the war in his...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 23 DAYS AGO