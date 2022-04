Steph Curry was doing Steph Curry things on Wednesday at the Warriors' practice facility. As the superstar continues to rehab a sprained foot ligament and bone bruise in an attempt to work his way back to the court in time for Golden State's matchup with the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs, Curry was seen on the court getting shots up, looking more and more like his usual self.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO