ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Jubilee souvenirs inspired by Queen’s famous postage stamp portrait on sale

By Laura Elston
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Official Platinum Jubilee souvenirs – inspired by the renowned postage stamp profile portrait of the Queen – have gone on sale.

The contemporary Royal Collection range includes a tea towel, reusable coffee cup, hair scrunchie, silk scarf and jigsaw puzzle, and is based on Arnold Machin’s 1967 clay relief sculpture of the monarch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wtgva_0f7u8w2J00

One of the most reproduced images of all time, the side-on likeness of Elizabeth II has featured on all British definitive postage stamps since 1967.

It was a reworking of a design Machin created for the introduction of decimal coinage, which featured on British coins from 1968 until 1984.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4fB9_0f7u8w2J00

The range of homeware items and accessories features the Queen’s silhouette repeated in a variety of shades of patriotic red, white and blue.

The tea towel costs £9.95, a recycled leather luggage tag £7.95, a 750-piece jigsaw puzzle is £14.95 and the reusable coffee cup £10.95, while a coffee mug emblazoned with the year “2022” is £20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TpAr4_0f7u8w2J00

Other items include a luxury silk scarf in blue hues priced at £150, a silk hair scrunchie for £35, a wooden tea tray costing £19.95 and a set of four magnets for £5.95.

The products, available at Royal Collection Trust shops or at www.rct.uk/shop, follow the Royal Collection’s Jubilee commemorative chinaware, official emblem range and Platinum Jubilee English sparkling wine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aslgq_0f7u8w2J00

Before 1967, postage stamps were based on photographs of the Queen taken by Dorothy Wilding.

Twenty-four of Wilding’s portraits will go on display in a special Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Accession exhibition at this year’s summer opening of Buckingham Palace from July 22 until October 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The Queen's impossibly grand bed is like nothing we've seen before

The Queen now permanently resides at her impressive residence of Windsor Castle, and on Thursday, one of the eye-popping bedrooms at the castle was revealed on Instagram. The Royal Collection Trust shared a photograph inside of the King's Bedchamber featuring a mind-blowing bed which was originally made for Queen Victoria’s uncle, George IV and was used at Carlton House.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Stamps#Cup Of Coffee#Postage Stamp#Jubilee#Uk#British#Royal Collection Trust#The Royal Collection
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Country
U.K.
Reuters

Canova's lost 'Maddalena Giacente' seen fetching up to $10 mln at auction

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - A rediscovered Antonio Canova marble sculpture of Mary Magdalene is seen fetching up to $10 million when it heads to auction in July. Described by auction house Christies' as the Italian neoclassical sculptor's "lost masterpiece", "Maddalena Giacente" (Recumbent Magdalene) was commissioned by the Earl of Liverpool, then British prime minister, and took three years to carve.
ENTERTAINMENT
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Meghan Markle gives her coat to mother holding baby during first appearance at Invictus Games: ‘Beautiful’

Meghan Markle is being praised for her kindness after giving her coat to a mother holding a baby while making her first appearance at the Invictus Games alongside her husband Prince Harry.On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were being escorted to the venue in The Hague, Netherlands, by competitors when Meghan reportedly noticed that the temperature was dropping and handed her coat to a woman who was holding her baby while accompanying them, according to journalist Omid Scobie.Scobie shared a heartwarming video of the moment on Twitter on Friday, in which the duchess could be seen walking alongside...
WORLD
Mental_Floss

12 Artifacts Brought Up From the 'Titanic'

Since 1987—two years after the Titanic wreck was discovered—seven trips have been made to the ship's debris field, and more than 5500 artifacts have been salvaged. Here are a few of them. 1. An Alligator Purse. When British milliner Marion Meanwell boarded Titanic, among her belongings was a...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Ancient Artifact Pulled From Christie’s Auction After Archaeologist Claims Suspect ‘Provenance’

Click here to read the full article. An artifact scheduled to be auctioned during an antiquities sale in New York at Christie’s next month has been withdrawn after an expert flagged two lots linked to dealers of of looted antiquities. Christos Tsirogiannis, an archaeologist and researcher at University of Aarhus in Denmark raised questions over the ownership records of a Greek vase and a Roman helmet, dating back to 450 B.C. and late 2nd-early 3rd century A.D., respectively. The vase has been withdrawn from the sale, while the copper helmet is expected to hit the auction block during Christie’s New York Classic...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
The Independent

The Independent

604K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy