ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

How your morning coffee could be driving species to extinction

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S4jV9_0f7u8lZY00

Your morning coffee could be driving species to extinction , according to researchers.

A report found consumers in rich countries could be unintentionally driving the extinction of species in poorer countries far way.

The research , led by the University of Sydney , found the consumption of food, beverage and agriculture products in rich countries is the greatest driver of consumption-driven extinction risk and is responsible for 39 per cent of the global extinction-risk footprint.

Focusing on more than 5,000 species in 188 countries, the study discovered consumption in 76 countries concentrated in Europe, North America, and East Asia (such as Japan and South Korea) primarily drove species extinction risk in other countries.

It also found international trade drives 29.5 percent of the global extinction-risk footprint.

Around 1 million species already face extinction, many within decades, according to the recent Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) assessment report.

Affected species include the Nombre de Dios Streamside Frog in Honduras and the Malagasy Giant Jumping Rat in Madagascar.

According to the study, the US drives 24 per cent of the extinction-risk footprint of the critically endangered Nombre de Dios Streamside Frog (Craugastor fecundus).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NA4Ng_0f7u8lZY00

Lead researcher Amanda Irwin, a PhD candidate from the University of Sydney’s Integrated Sustainability Analysis research group, said: “The complexity of economic interactions in our globalised world means that the purchase of a coffee in Sydney may contribute to biodiversity loss in Honduras.

“The choices we make every day have an impact on the natural world, even if we don’t see this impact.”

“Everything that we consume has been derived from the natural world, with raw materials transformed into finished products through a myriad of supply chain transactions.

“These transactions often have a direct impact on species.”

The researchers said the biodiversity crisis was similar to the climate crisis – although less well known.

“These crises are occurring in parallel,” said Ms Irwin. “The upcoming COP-15 will hopefully raise the profile of the other human-driven natural crisis of our generation - irreparable biodiversity loss - and our findings can provide valuable insights into the role that global consumption plays as one of the drivers of this loss.”

Co-author Dr Juha Siikamäki, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) chief economist, added: “This insight into how prevalently consumption patterns influence biodiversity loss across the globe is critical to inform ongoing international negotiations for nature, including the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, which aims to finalise the post-2020 global biodiversity framework later this year.

“The finding from this study that about 30 percent of the global extinction-risk footprint is embedded in international trade underlines the need to consider the responsibilities of different countries and all actors, including financing of conservation, not only in the context of their national boundaries but extending to their impacts internationally.”

Published in Nature: Scientific Reports , the paper is a collaboration between the University of Sydney, IUCN, Newcastle University (UK) and the International Institute for Sustainability in Brazil.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Extinction is coming!... but it won’t be the end of the world. A history of Earth suggests humanity will eventually die out — but new life forms will evolve to take our place

Dig deep below contemporary London gravel to the clay, and you will find astonishing fossilised remains of crocodiles, sea turtles and early relatives of horses. They lived in an epoch when London was ‘forests of mangrove palm and pawpaw, and waters rich in seagrass and giant lily pads, a warm, tropical paradise’.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
allthatsinteresting.com

Cats And Foxes In Australia Are Killing 2.6 Billion Animals Every Year — Driving Many Species To Extinction

Domestic and feral cats along with invasive foxes have contributed to the extinction of at least 25 mammals native to Australia. When foxes were introduced into the Australian wilderness in 1845, they were released for leisurely sport hunting. Cats, meanwhile, have given millions of Aussies unconditional companionship. According to new research, however, the two predators kill 2.6 billion animals per year — driving many species to extinction.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

New, possibly arboreal rice rat species discovered in Ecuador

New rat species of the little known and rare genus Mindomys described: Three expeditions led an international research team with participation from the Leibniz Institute for the Analysis of Biodiversity Change (LIB) to the Cordillera de Kutukú, an isolated mountain range in Ecuador, to find just one specimen of the previously unknown species. The find in the Amazonian side of the Andes underlines the valuable biological role of this mountainous region.
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

New Magic Mushroom Species Discovered In Australian Wilderness

Deep in the Australian wilderness, there lies a new species of magic mushroom — scientists just aren't sure exactly where. The mysterious mushroom was recently discovered by Dr Alistair McTaggart, a fungal genetics researcher at the University of Queensland, while sifting through soil samples taken from Kakadu and Litchfield National Parks in Australia’s Northern Territory.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Species Extinction#Food Drink#Ipbes#Nombre De Dios
scitechdaily.com

New Species of Armored Dinosaur Unearthed in China

A new species of armored dinosaur has been described from China. It is the earliest fossil remains from this group to be found in Asia, adding to the understanding of how these curious dinosaurs evolved and spread around the world. Armored dinosaurs are some of the most recognizable dinosaurs, including...
WORLD
World Economic Forum

This is how many humans have ever existed, according to researchers

It's expected the global population will hit 8 billion in 2022. This milestone has prompted researchers to work out how many people have ever existed. They estimate that 109 billion people have lived and died over the course of 192,000 years. And that 7% of all humans who have ever...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
Japan
Place
Sydney
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

Scientists find fossil of dinosaur ‘killed on day of asteroid strike’

Scientists believe they have been given an extraordinary view of the last day of the dinosaurs after they discovered the fossil of an animal they believe died that day. The perfectly preserved leg, which even includes remnants of the animal’s skin, can be accurately dated to the time the asteroid that brought about the dinosaurs’ extinction struck Earth 66m years ago, experts say, because of the presence of debris from the impact, which rained down only in its immediate aftermath.
SCIENCE
Freethink

World’s largest bee, thought to be extinct, found in Indonesia

In 1859, while exploring the remote island of Bacan in the North Moluccas, Indonesia, the renowned naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace made an astounding discovery: the Megachile pluto — the world’s largest bee. Wallace described the bee, which is about four times the size of a honeybee, as a “large black wasp-like insect, with immense jaws like a stag-beetle.” But for more than a century, that was the only known sighting of the Megachile pluto, and some feared that deforestation had rendered the giant insect extinct.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Spinosaurus: Largest prehistoric predator was ‘water-loving’ dinosaur which swam to hunt fish

Spinosaurus, the biggest known predatory dinosaur, was a “water-loving” carnivore that swam after its prey while fully submerged, according to new research.Palaeontologists have long thought the late Cretaceous giant – which stretched more than ten average adult men in length – hunted water-dwelling creatures but whether it would swim or simply snap up its prey from the shallows was a matter of debate.A new paper published in Nature by a group of palaeontologists drew on research into the bone density of swimming species to determine that the spinosaurus would indeed have headed underwater to hunt.A team led by Dr Nizar...
WILDLIFE
Fareeha Arshad

A recent study suggests that the dinosaur-killing asteroid caused more global ‘cooling’ than previously assumed

More than sixty million years ago, when the giant asteroid collided with the Earth, the planet’s atmosphere got engulfed in a massive amount of sulphur – much more than previously assumed and stretched from the surface into the stratosphere. Because of large amounts of these gases, the planet cooled significantly and was devoid of any sunrays for centuries to come. Much later, when a lethal acid rain showered on the planet’s surface, the sulfur-containing gases were finally washed down from the atmosphere.
ScienceAlert

There Is Something Similar Among Many Species at Risk of Extinction

Human activities are pushing plants and animals to extinction at a sickening rate. From habitat loss, overfishing and poaching, to global heating and pollution, species are dying out faster than we can comprehend. A new study by conservation ecologist Haydee Hernandez-Yanez and two colleagues from Alexander Center for Applied Population...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

The Independent

604K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy