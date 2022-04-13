ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hate-related motive considered by gardai investigating deaths of men in Sligo

By David Young
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lzihn_0f7u8g9v00

Irish police are investigating a potential hate-related motive in the murders of two men who potentially met their killer online.

Gardai have launched two separate murder investigations following the violent deaths of Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58, in the town of Sligo on the west coast.

Both men were found dead in their own homes this week having suffered extensive injuries.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of Mr Snee’s body in his apartment on Connaughton Road at around 10.30pm on Tuesday evening.

The suspect, who was detained in Sligo town at around 1.45am on Wednesday morning, remained in custody on Wednesday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HND1G_0f7u8g9v00

Mr Moffitt’s body was discovered in his house in Cartron Heights at around 8.30pm on Monday.

Garda chief superintendent Aidan Glacken said gardai were keeping an “open mind” in regard to motivation.

“Michael and Aidan were well known and respected in this community,” he told reporters in Sligo.

“They were assaulted and murdered in their own homes.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this time and indeed their friends and the wider community in Sligo.”

Mr Glacken said gardai were investigating whether the two victims met their attacker online.

“We are actively investigating as to whether there is any hate-related motive to these murders,” he said.

“An Garda Siochana will endeavour to seek out all the available evidence and ultimately it will be for a court to decide on the motivation behind these appalling crimes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loKns_0f7u8g9v00

The chief superintendent said officers were examining another recent incident in the Sligo area as part of the murder probes.

“I am appealing to any person who may have been subject to any unwanted approaches or who was assaulted or otherwise attacked to contact the incident room at Sligo Garda station,” he added.

“I have a dedicated diversity team here, we need to hear from you, we are here to listen to you and we are here to support you.”

Mr Glacken said substantial Garda resources were being deployed to the investigations, with regional and national units involved.

He said a post-mortem examination had been carried out on Mr Moffitt’s body on Tuesday and one would be conducted for Mr Snee later on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRXMJ_0f7u8g9v00

The chief superintendent said he could not comment further on the arrest of the suspect.

Ireland’s Justice minister Helen McEntee branded the murders as “atrocious crimes”.

Speaking to media after a cabinet meeting in Dublin , Ms McEntee said: “I know there’s a lot of people coming to terms with what’s happened in Sligo in recent days and I just firstly want to offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Aidan Moffitt and indeed to the man who was killed last night.

“These really were atrocious crimes and I just want people to know that we there for them, we are there for the community but also An Garda Siochana is there for the community.

“I’ve spoken to the Garda commissioner (Drew Harris) this morning and he has assured me that every effort is being made to make sure that whoever or whomever was responsible for these crimes that they are brought to justice.

“I also just want to say that I know it’s been a difficult week for the LGBT community.

“There have been a number of incidents which I think have upset and have been distressing for people, speaking to my own friends indeed I would include in that.

“These are incidents that we thought were behind us and again I just want to reassure people that any crimes that are motivated by hate or by prejudice or by discrimination will not be tolerated, will carry higher sentences, and I hope to introduce the hate crime bill (in the Dail) in a number of weeks to respond to that.”

Irish premier Micheal Martin expressed his concern at the killings.

“I urge anyone with any information to contact gardai,” he tweeted.

Deputy premier Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said: “What happened is unspeakable and hard to fathom.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Killer seen ‘trying to massacre’ neighbours on CCTV after father-of-three stabbed to death

CCTV footage shows a killer allegedly trying to carry out a “massacre” of his neighbours which saw a father-of-three stabbed to death and two others wounded.Can Arslan, 52, is on trial for the murder of Matthew Boorman, who was stabbed 27 times on his front lawn after returning home from work.Bristol Crown Court heard it is not disputed Arslan killed Boorman, 43, but the jury in the trial has been told it must decide whether his death was murder or manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Arslan was fuelled by “anger and revenge” against fellow residents in his village...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dublin: Woman dies after being shot in Finglas

A woman has died after a shooting in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday evening. The shooting happened in Dublin before 21:00 local time, RTÉ news has reported. Gardaí (Irish police) and emergency services were called to Collins Place in the Dublin suburb of Finglas where the woman was treated at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Thousands attend vigils in memory of men killed in Sligo

Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee were found dead in their homes earlier in the week. Thousands of people have attended vigils across the island of Ireland in memory of two men killed in Sligo. Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58, were found dead in their own homes in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma Sheriff Investigating Murder and Related Stabbing Incident

GUERNEVILLE (CBS SF) – Detectives from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they’re investigating a murder and a related stabbing incident that occurred in Guerneville the night before. The sheriff’s dispatch center received an emergency call around 9:05 p.m. Wednesday from a woman whispering for help, according to a press release. The call was followed by multiple reports of a car having crashed into a home on the 14000 block of Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville. The calls also noted that a dead body appeared to be inside the residence. “Deputies arrived in the 14000 block of Old Cazadero Road and...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sligo#Hate Crime#Ireland#Irish
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Kirstie Ellis ‘murder’: Woman ‘laid dead in house undiscovered for weeks’, police say as two arrested

A woman who was found dead in a property in West Yorkshire had been there for “a number of weeks”, police have said. Kirstie Ellis’s death is now the subject of a murder investigation and two people have been arrested. Her family said that they were “heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.” They described her as a “beautiful soul, a lover of music, socialising and having fun.”Ms Ellis’s body was discovered inside a property in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley after police received a concern for safety report on 25 March. They have issued an appeal for anyone “who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man knifed neighbour after subjecting him to years of threats, court told

A man who knifed his neighbour 27 times on his victim’s front lawn had warned police just the day before “I will murder him”, a court has heard.Can Arslan, 52, launched the frenzied attack on father-of-three Matthew Boorman, 43, as Mr Boorman made his way to his front door on the afternoon of October 5 last year.The victim’s wife, Sarah Boorman, tried to pull Arslan off her husband as horrified neighbours looked on in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire.Mrs Boorman also suffered a deep wound to her thigh from Arslan’s knife.After killing Mr Boorman, Arslan, who had made...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bangor Daily News

Friday death in Bangor considered suspicious

A death on Blue Hill East in Bangor on Friday is being considered suspicious. A call was reported at around 3:20 p.m. on Friday from a Blue Hill East residence, and an unresponsive person was found when police arrived, according to Lt. Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department. The...
BANGOR, ME
Shropshire Star

Gay couple subjected to homophobic abuse on late night bus

Daniel McDonnell and Giles Norton were targeted on the bus service in Cheltenham last week by a group of teenagers. A same sex couple have been subjected to homophobic abuse by a gang of youths on bus, police said. Daniel McDonnell and Giles Norton were targeted on the late night...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murder investigation launched as man dies three months after he was punched in the head

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

604K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy