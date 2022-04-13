Dillian Whyte breaks social-media silence ahead of Tyson Fury fight

Dillian Whyte has broken his social-media silence ahead of his heavyweight title fight with Tyson Fury , just over a week before the bout.

Whyte challenges his fellow Briton in a main-event contest at Wembley Stadium on 23 April, with Fury making the second defence of the WBC belt that he won from Deontay Wilder in 2020.

Fury, 33, stopped Wilder in the pair’s rematch that year, following a controversial split draw between the heavyweights in 2018. Last October, Fury knocked out the American again to retain the gold.

Whyte, meanwhile, has not competed since March 2021, when he stopped Alexander Povetkin to avenge his own knockout loss to the Russian.

As inactive as Whyte has been in the ring, he has been similarly inactive outside of it, staying silent on social media since his fight with Fury was announced.

The 34-year-old also refused to attend last month’s first pre-fight press conference , instead electing to continue training in Portugal.

On Wednesday, however, Whyte tweeted a video showing him preparing for the fight, along with the caption: “I’m ready.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone on the 23rd of April @wembleystadium.

“#LetsGooo!!!!”

Whyte’s professional record is 28-2 (19 knockouts), while the unbeaten Fury is 31-0-1 (22 KOs).

Interim WBC champion Whyte is mandatory challenger to Fury’s title, though a step-aside deal earlier this year looked set to thwart the “Bodysnatcher”’s long-awaited fight with the “Gypsy King”.

That deal would have seen Fury take on WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk in a unification bout, but the proposal was reportedly scuppered by Anthony Joshua’s monetary demands.

Joshua lost the belts to Usyk via decision in September and soon triggered a rematch clause to face the undefeated Ukrainian again.

The pair are now expected to go head-to-head in June or July .