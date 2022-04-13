ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

More than 1,000 Ukrainian marines forced to surrender in Mariupol, claims Russia

By Tom Batchelor
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ry4xz_0f7u8TdM00

More than 1,000 Ukrainian marines have been forced to lay down their arms in the besieged city of Mariupol after heavy fighting and severed supply lines left them short of ammunition and food, the Kremlin has claimed.

Russia ’s defence ministry claimed that 1,026 Ukrainian soldiers from the 36th Marine Brigade who were situated near an iron and steel works had surrendered.

Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, the Ukrainian defence ministry spokesperson, said he had no information about the claim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YwaR_0f7u8TdM00

There was also no immediate comment from the Ukrainian president's office, or the Ukrainian general staff, which provides routine updates on the fighting.

“In the town of Mariupol, near the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works, as a result of successful offensives by Russian armed forces and Donetsk People’s Republic militia units, 1,026 Ukrainian soldiers of the 36th Marine Brigade voluntarily laid down arms and surrendered,” Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Russian defence ministry said 151 wounded Ukrainian soldiers were treated for injuries.

Russian television showed pictures of what it said were marines surrendering up at the Ilyich plant.

Ramzan Kadyrov , the Kremlin-backed leader of Chechnya, whose forces are said to be playing a major role in the battle for Mariupol, also earlier claimed more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines had surrendered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vq2yW_0f7u8TdM00

He urged remaining forces in the Azovstal steel mill, a separate facility to the Ilyich plant, to surrender.

It was not clear to which plant – Azovstal or Ilyich – Mr Kadyrov was referring when he talked about the purported surrender of 1,000 marines.

“Within Azovstal at the moment there are about 200 wounded who cannot receive any medical assistance,” he said in a social media post.

“For them and all the rest it would be better to end this pointless resistance and go home to their families.”

On Monday, Moscow said a group of up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers using tanks and armoured vehicles had been blocked during an attempt to fight their way out of the besieged IIyich plant and leave the city.

The same day, a post on the Ukrainian marine brigade's Facebook page had said the unit was preparing for a final battle in Mariupol that would end in either death or capture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZcqiS_0f7u8TdM00

"Today will probably be the ultimate battle, as there is no ammo left," said the post. "Beyond that: hand to hand fighting. Beyond that, for some death, for others capture."

It was not clear at the time whether that post was genuine or faked, although Russia’s latest claims of a mass surrender suggest Ukrainian forces are losing the battle for Mariupol, a strategic port city in the Donbas.

If captured, Mariupol would represent the Russians’ biggest strategic victory since the war began seven weeks ago.

On Tuesday, a volunteer fighter from the UK who was fighting with Ukranian troops in Mariupol said he was forced to surrender after running out of food and supplies. Aiden Aslin, who goes by the name Johnny, said the unit he was with “had no choice” but to lay down their weapons after weeks of heavy fighting and relentless Russian attacks cut off supply lines to the area.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's defence minister Sergei Shoigu has had a 'massive heart attack not from natural causes' and TWENTY generals 'have been arrested' over bungled invasion

A Russian-Israeli businessman has claimed Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu has suffered a heart attack, which he suspects was caused by foul play. Shoigu, who has been Putin's right hand man and leader of the Russian army for a decade, was a mainstay in the early weeks of the war in Ukraine but recently disappeared from regular Kremlin briefings.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ramzan Kadyrov
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Chechnya#Ukrainian#Kremlin#Marine Brigade#Russian
Interesting Engineering

Russia is losing a lot of tanks in Ukraine, but why?

In recent weeks, images of ruined Russian "tanks" and wrecked convoys have filled social media feeds. But are these images representative of a larger trend or merely isolated incidents? Is the Russian military paying for its military invasion in the form of hijacked tanks?. After all, the first casualty in...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

AP PHOTOS on Day 36: Russian tanks destroyed outside Kyiv

Destroyed Russian tanks line a road on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, where Ukrainian troops pose for selfies atop the shell of one vehicle after their forces overran a Russian position. An 81-year-old man bicycles alone past one burned-out tank on the muddy road.Close to Kyiv, in Irpin, Ukrainian soldiers carry the bodies of civilians killed by Russian forces over a destroyed bridge. Other soldiers assist an elderly woman who has hidden from Russian shelling in a shelter for weeks without food and water. In the town of Bashtanka, people who have fled nearby villages attacked by the Russian army shelter in a church among the pews and in the basement bomb shelter.During a break for lunch, a Ukrainian soldier keeps a machine gun close at hand, next to pickles and condiments on the table.
PHOTOGRAPHY
UPI News

Ukraine rejects Russia's demand to surrender besieged port city

March 21 (UPI) -- Ukraine has rejected Russia's demand to surrender the besieged city of Mariupol in exchange for humanitarian corridors, saying the Kremlin was holding its citizens hostage. Russia's Ministry of Defense on Sunday had issued Ukraine a 5 a.m. deadline to surrender the strategic southern port city in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
Reuters

Czech Republic sends tanks, infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

PRAGUE, April 5 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic has sent T-72 tanks and BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, a Czech defence source told Reuters on Tuesday, confirming a local media report. Public broadcaster Czech Television initially reported the shipment, showing footage on Twitter of a train loaded with five...
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukraine says fighting rages around Mariupol steel plant, port

April 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Friday it was trying to break Russia's siege of Mariupol and that fighting raged around the southern city's Illich Steel and Iron Works and port. "The situation in Mariupol is difficult and hard. Fighting is happening right now. The Russian army is constantly...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

604K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy