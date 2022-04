Former President Donald Trump could be the most influential person when it comes to who will get elected in November to be Ohio's new U.S. Senator. In a survey at sanduskyregister.com (April 4-8), 42% of readers picked Trump as the person they would look to for guidance on who to vote for in the November election. Six of the seven candidates campaigning for the Republican Party nomination have spent the last year groveling for Trump's endorsement, keeping their focus on issues Trump likes to talk about. Trump has not yet endorsed any of the Republican candidates.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO