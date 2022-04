CD Projekt RED has announced that the next entry in The Witcher video game series is currently in development. The announcement comes in the form of a blog post on the official Witcher website. The information came with a new piece of art showing Witcher medallion covered in snow, its eyes glowing a bright red. The name The Witcher is shown beneath it joined by the phrase, "a new saga begins." It was confirmed in 2020 that the CD Projekt RED would be returning to The Witcher series after the completion of Cyberpunk 2077, with this announcement being the first details revealed about the new project.

