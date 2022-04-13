Man dies after being shot, crashing on West Side; 3 kids in car uninjured

CHICAGO — Three young children were inside a vehicle when a gunman opened fire, fatally striking a 30-year-old driver on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of W. Cermak in Little Village.

Police said a 30-year-old man and three children were sitting inside a SUV at a red light when a dark-colored vehicle, with three people, pulled up alongside them. The offenders began shooting, striking the man in the chest, according to police.

The victim attempted to flee and crashed into a T-Mobile store in the 2400 block of W. Cermak. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the children, ages 8, 6 and 3, were not injured.

At least three bullet holes were visible on the vehicle’s passenger-side window.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.