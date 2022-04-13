ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man dies after being shot, crashing on West Side; 3 kids in car uninjured

By Glenn Marshall, Marisa Rodriguez
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jv6Hs_0f7u4Gyd00

CHICAGO — Three young children were inside a vehicle when a gunman opened fire, fatally striking a 30-year-old driver on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of W. Cermak in Little Village.

Police said a 30-year-old man and three children were sitting inside a SUV at a red light when a dark-colored vehicle, with three people, pulled up alongside them. The offenders began shooting, striking the man in the chest, according to police.

1 dead, 2 pulled from rubble following partial building collapse on West Side

The victim attempted to flee and crashed into a T-Mobile store in the 2400 block of W. Cermak. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the children, ages 8, 6 and 3, were not injured.

At least three bullet holes were visible on the vehicle’s passenger-side window.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 9

Related
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Husband dead, wife in 'very critical' condition after West Pullman house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire crews Friday night were working to figure out what started a fire in West Pullman that left a man dead and his wife of 64 years fighting for her life.The husband and wife – both in their 90s – were trapped. Their family told CBS 2's Jermont Terry they hope the wife pulls through.As workers boarded up the house at 11649 S. Aberdeen St., family members tried collecting anything salvageable from the deadly fire."My heart is broken," said the couple's nephew, Sidney Johnson, "and I can just imagine what they went through."Johnson's aunt and uncle, Clarence...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Two girls, 13 and 11, missing from Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Two young girls have been reported missing on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. Melina Diaz, 13, and her 11-year-old stepsister Hailey Hernandez were last seen early Wednesday morning at Melina’s home in the 6300 block of West Melrose Street. Hernandez was spending the night there and the family’s backdoor camera had […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police release surveillance video in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Have you seen these three men? Chicago police just released new surveillance video hoping to find the gunmen who shot and killed a 12-year-old girl on the way home from her own birthday party. City POD cameras captured images of the killers. On March 1 Nyzireya London Moore was riding in the car with her family near 72nd and Oakley when someone started firing in the street. A bullet hit Moore in the head. She died three three days later. Chicago police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in this case. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West Side#T Mobile#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ UPDATE: Rockford police say an 18-year-old man has passed away from injuries following a shooting Thursday night on the 2600 block of Pleasant View Avenue. Officers say the man was taken to a local hospital after finding him at the scene with life-threatening wounds. This is a developing story. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Rockford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman stabs intruder in the face during home invasion in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed in the face after forcing his way into a woman's home in Roseland Sunday morning.Police said around 8:15 a.m., the intruder forced his way into the residence of a woman, 30, in the 10700 block of South State Street. The victim was met by the intruder inside where the two got into a physical altercation. The offender fled the scene and self-transported himself to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with a stab wound to the left side of his face in stable condition. The victim was not injured during the incident. The intruder was placed into custody and charges are pending.  Area Two Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Woman shot in neck while driving down North Market Street

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was shot, but is in stable condition after suffering non-life threatening wounds early Sunday morning. Authorities said that they reported to Hunters Pond Run off Twins Drive in Champaign at around 2:43 a.m. After investigation, they discovered that the victim was driving north down North Market Street when she […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WGN News

Video released of suspect in homicide of 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO — A video of the suspected killer of 12-year-old Nyzieya Moore has been released by Chicago police Saturday evening. The homicide occurred on March 1, 2022 in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street. Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip here.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy