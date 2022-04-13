ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Steve Coogan On Using Comedy To Tackle #MeToo In Channel 4 Show ‘Chivalry’ And Playing Jimmy Savile: “Things Are Better Talked About Than Not Talked About”

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zbl5b_0f7u3Zbp00

Click here to read the full article.

Steve Coogan has spotlighted his and Sarah Solemani’s use of comedy to tackle the #MeToo debate in upcoming Channel 4 show Chivalry and talked openly about playing Jimmy Savile , stating: “Things are better talked about than not talked about.”

The Philomena and Lost King star told Deadline the aim with Chivalry, which comes from his BBC Studios-backed indie Baby Cow, was to make a show about “love and respect” that could make people laugh, while using humor to open up a wider debate.

Coogan and Solemani play the lead roles in Chivalry, having come up with the concept during the filming of Michael Winterbottom’s Greed when they found themselves debating the issues regularly and at length.

Also starring Sienna Miller, Wanda Sykes and Aisling Bea, the show features Coogan as Cameron, a successful film producer and “ladies man,” and Ridley Road creator Solemani as Bobby, a passionate indie-darling filmmaker. It creates a fresh look on gender politics and asks questions around building a career in Hollywood, authenticity and gender politics.

“#MeToo took place five years ago and now we are asking what happens next,” Coogan explained.

“Having an intellectual discourse about this is fraught with difficulty and it’s hard to engage the audience but if you are skilful and nuanced they can be engaged. You then use comedy to make them laugh and they relax a little, their tribalism abates.”

Comedy will be used as a “way in” for the show before it “has the guts to be sincere and not put things in inverted commas,” added Coogan, who said “sometimes you just want people to say what they fucking mean.”

He gave a window into his and Solemani’s writing process, explaining: “We’d be having a heated argument about something we felt was irreconcilable and afterwards would say ‘let’s write that down.’ And then we’d laugh about it.”

Channel 4 Drama Head Caroline Hollick, who worked with Solemani on Red Production Company’s Ridley Road for BBC One, praised the “universal themes” embedded in what was one of Hollick’s very first greenlights for the network, and pointed to the “British perspective within a Hollywood setting.”

“Bobby and Cameron have a peculiar kind of humor that feels distinctly British and allows the conversation to go to different places,” she added. “This is a balanced and nuanced portrait of two characters who are very different.”

She compared the show to the screwball comedies of the 30s and 40s, of which Coogan and Solemani are self-confessed fans.

Coogan added: “These shows may have been on almost 100 years ago but they had strong, interesting and dynamic female characters who locked horns with men, and this has almost been forgotten.”

Coogan on Savile

Next up for Coogan is BBC One’s Jimmy Savile drama The Reckoning, in which he plays the lead of the former British TV icon who was posthumously outed as a sexual abuser of hundreds of women and girls.

The Reckoning has been riddled with controversy as Savile spent so many of his years working for the BBC and, while Coogan “understands the consternation,” he countered that “things are better talked about than not talked about.”

“People who are accountable should be held accountable and we want to show how [Savile’s crimes] were allowed to happen,” he added. “Like it or not, Jimmy Savile was very popular and was a man who used his undoubted charisma for nefarious ends. You have to look at that to tell an honest story and I’m comfortable with it.”

Critically-rated Netflix doc Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story from 72 Films recently dropped on the platform to rave reviews.

Baby Cow is also developing a scripted show based on Princess Diana’s Brother Charles Spencer’s novel To Catch a King, revealed by Deadline last week .

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Jing Lusi Boards Netflix’s ‘Man Vs Bee’ As Rowan Atkinson Comedy Reveals Cast

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Rowan Atkinson’s Netflix comedy Man vs Bee has revealed cast, with Crazy Rich Asians star Jing Lusi leading the show that will launch on June 24. Lusi plays Nina, the owner of the luxurious mansion that is being house-sat by Trevor (Atkinson), who finds himself in a battle with a bee as he avoids irreparable damage. Lusi broke out playing Amanda Ling in 2018 global hit Crazy Rich Asians and on the small screen has starred in Gangs of London and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, both for Sky. She is also se to appear in Tom Harper’s Netflix film Heart...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Bizarre, Real-Life ‘Don’t Look Up’-Style TV Interview Prompts Strong Reactions, Including One From Adam McKay

Click here to read the full article. “It is willful blindness and it is going to kill us.” That’s how climate activist Miranda Whelehan described the stance of presenters like those on Good Morning Britain who, this week, literally refused to face the facts about climate change she placed before them. Her interview with the show’s Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh struck a nerve online, with many comparing the segment to the TV interview in Don’t Look Up where Jennifer Lawrence’s character says, “We’re trying to tell you that the entire planet is about to be destroyed!” and the interviewer, played...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

James Caan & ‘Deadpool’ Star Morena Baccarin Join Pierce Brosnan In Philip Noyce’s ‘Fast Charlie’, Filming Begins Next Week In New Orleans

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee James Caan (The Godfather) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) will star alongside Pierce Brosnan in hitman thriller Fast Charlie, to be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt). Filming is due to get underway in New Orleans next week. Former James Bond Brosnan will play Charlie Swift who has worked for his ageing mob boss Stan (Caan) for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Lowden
Person
Sean Harris
Person
Laura Kuenssberg
Person
Dominic Cooper
Person
Steve Coogan
Person
Michael Winterbottom
Person
Sienna Miller
Person
Jimmy Savile
Person
Hugh Bonneville
Person
Philomena
Person
Wanda Sykes
Person
Aisling Bea
ETOnline.com

Michelle Dockery Talks 'Downton Abbey' Sequel and Possibility of More Films (Exclusive)

Nearly three years after the sprawling cast of Downton Abbey reunited for the franchise’s first official movie, Michelle Dockery and her many co-stars are coming back together for the anticipated sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era. While promoting her new Netflix series, Anatomy of a Scandal, the actress opened up to ET’s Lauren Zima about the new film and the possibility of more in the future.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Regina Hall Feels Up Jason Momoa On Stage At The Oscars In Hilarious Moment: Watch

Oscars host Regina Hall couldn’t keep her hands to herself when Jason Momoa stepped on stage to present an award. Regina Hall got very handsy with two handsome hunks at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The actress, 51, hilariously felt up Jason Momoa, 42, and Josh Brolin, 54, while performing a self-described “COVID pat down” on the duo on stage. As Jason and Josh came out to present the award for Best Sound, Regina — who is hosting the award show with Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, walked over to both men to perform her duties.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Comedy#Bbc News#Channel 4 Show Chivalry#Bbc Studios
TheWrap

Here’s Why Theo James Isn’t in ‘Sanditon’ Season 2

Spoilers abound for Sanditon Season 1 (and the first episode of Season 2) below. You’ve been warned!. Fans of romantic period dramas, rejoice! March brought the sophomore return of two beloved Regency-era shows — Netflix’s “Bridgerton” and PBS Masterpiece’s “Sanditon.” While the former is definitely the more boisterous and popular of the two, the latter has amassed a small-but-mighty fanbase of devotees.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Kevin Costner Recalls His Bond With Whitney Houston Ahead of 'The Bodyguard's 30th Anniversary (Exclusive)

This year marks the 30th anniversary of The Bodyguard, and star Kevin Costner can still recall the moment he and Whitney Houston truly connected as co-stars. The Yellowstone star walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, alongside wife Christine Baumgartner, and the couple stopped to talk with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner about the milestone anniversary of his iconic romantic drama.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Grace Kelly’s grandson Louis Ducruet admits he'd like to have the first of four children with wife Marie next year when they both turn 30 - but she'd prefer to wait and focus on her career (and only wants two!)

The grandson of Grace Kelly and his wife have opened up about their plans to have a family, but it seems they need to iron out a few details first. Louis and Marie Ducruet, both 29, tied the knot in Monaco in 2019, and are now thinking about the next stage of their marriage, after celebrating their relationship's ten-year anniversary in March.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Doctor Describes Efforts To Treat Actor’s Drug Addiction — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2:47 PM: Much of the afternoon in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial was devoted to hearing from a video deposition of Dr. David Kipper, hired in 2014 to treat Depp for an addition to opioids. Kipper described a plan to help Depp detox in the Bahamas, where he has an island. But Depp at least twice expressed a desire not to proceed, to the point where Kipper texted him: “Stop firing me. I know what i am doing.” Kipper said that Depp was convinced to stay with the treatment plan. In a text on Aug. 24,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Enters Netflix's Top 10

Jennifer Garner's legion of fans has helped raise awareness of Catch and Release, which resurfaced on Netflix recently. The movie was a box office flop in January 2007 but now has a spot on the streamer's Top 10 movies list. Garner can also be seen in one of Netflix's biggest recent hits, The Adam Project, which co-stars her 13 Going on 30 castmate Mark Ruffalo.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

68K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy