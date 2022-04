Hold up! Before you judge this article based on the title, hear me out. I genuinely think most members of Casper would make a great reality show. I don’t mean scripted “reality” T.V, or even competition based. I’m talking, real people, doing real things. The people I’ve met in this town have entertained me and put bigger smiles on my face than any T.V show. Casper (as a whole) is extremely adventurous, incredibly witty, and genuinely kind-hearted. Not to mention, we do have our fair share of dumb people (being one of them, I can say we are a necessity to make you look good).

CASPER, WY ・ 18 DAYS AGO