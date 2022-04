We'll see continued unsettled weather this evening and into the overnight as another wave of low pressure moves through New England. Expect conditions to remain overcast through early tonight with some patchy fog and drizzle as well as a few passing showers. Southern New England, especially southeastern areas may see some gusty winds as well as low pressure approaches from the south. With colder air in place, far northern Maine will see a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain with a light accumulation possible.

MAINE STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO