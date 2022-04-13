ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fintech Brex bets big on software, lands DoorDash as a customer

By Mary Ann Azevedo
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, decacorn Brex revealed that it is making a big push into financial software with the release of a new spend management product called Brex Empower. And it’s making the leap with one high-profile customer already signed up — DoorDash. Now, normally, a startup announcing a new...

techcrunch.com

TechCrunch

Avatar startup Genies hits $1 billion valuation in latest raise

Genies, an LA-based digital avatar startup, announced Tuesday that it had raised $150 million in funding from Silver Lake, with participation from Bond, NEA and Tamarack Global. The round was first reported by DealBook. It follows a $65 million Series B raised last May. The round values the startup at...
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Affordable Startup Intelligence Flipidea Rebranded as Roiquant

Affordable startup intelligence Flipidea has rebranded as roiquant to better position its brand in helping founders build strong competitive business and generate higher ROI. roiquant also announced that in its recent product launches, it has released a proprietary pitch deck analytics in beta mode, which leverages text AI technologies to analyze the commercial viability and fundability of a business. In addition to its rebranding process, roiquant also announced that it is planning its virtual preseed startup competition, powered by its roiquant solutions.
BUSINESS
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: How Payments Orchestration Can Help Merchants Navigate Changing Regulatory Requirements

Despite in-store sales making a comeback in 2021, online spending continues to grow since the pandemic’s onset in 2020. eCommerce sales in the United States alone rose 14% year over year to reach $871 billion in 2021. Moreover, a surge in online and mobile payments adoption throughout the Asia-Pacific region and Europe is expected to help drive 18% annual growth in cashless transactions worldwide through 2025.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Startup Bionic Raises $65M in Series B Round

Application management platform Bionic has closed a Series B round for $65 million, according to a Monday (March 21) press release emailed to PYMNTS. Per the release, Bionic’s services are useful due to the business adoption of CI/DC, microservices and serverless technologies, where the surface area of applications have been changing to incorporate drift, new attack vectors and various new risks.
BUSINESS
pymnts

24% of Credit Union Members Would Switch FIs for Digital Innovations

When consumers are picking a financial institution, digital features make a difference. In fact, 24% of credit union members would consider switching to new financial institutions over innovation, according to “Credit Union Innovation,” a PYMNTS and PSCU collaboration based on a survey of 4,832 U.S. consumers, 101 credit union decision-makers and 51 FinTech executives.
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Report: 65% of U.S. Merchants Urge Customers to Launch Cross-Channel Profiles

An estimated 65% of merchants in the U.S. allow customers to create cross-channel digital profiles. In the most recent edition of the Global Digital Shopping Playbook, factors are considered that bring this new cross-channel U.S. retail market into the limelight. PYMNTS surveyed 13,000 consumers and 3,100 businesses across six key...
RETAIL
pymnts

Lack of Understanding Holds Back Digital Payments Innovation

Adopting the latest technologies can help firms keep their businesses operating smoothly while benefiting customer and supplier relationships. However, several key challenges prevent firms from seeing the full benefits digital innovation has to offer. One of the greatest barriers is a lack of understanding of the benefits. That’s the No....
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Warehouse software tackles the supply chain crisis

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how warehouse operators in the middle of a supply chain crisis are turning to enterprise software, AWS moves a security event out of Texas, and which enterprise tech companies received new funding in the past week. Spin up. Security alerts are theoretically useful...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Elon Musk sets sights on Twitter with unsolicited $43B takeover bid

As we put this together, we are listening to TED’s Chris Anderson interview with Elon Musk about his attempt to buy Twitter. There will be many viewpoints on this coming fast and furious. One example is Taylor’s hot take, which can be summarized as face-palming so hard that we’re a little worried she might need medical attention. For now, all we know is that Musk shared he is “unsure” whether his takeover bid will succeed, and if it doesn’t, he has a “Plan B.”
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

DeFi giant Uniswap launches venture arm to invest in other crypto companies

Uniswap Labs Ventures, the new division, will invest in companies across various stages and areas within web3, from infrastructure to developer tools and consumer-facing applications, according to the company. Investments will be made directly from the company’s balance sheet, The Block first reported, though the company did not share any details on how large these checks will be or how much balance sheet capital will be dedicated to the fund.
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Black Tech Firm Gains $6 Million in Seed Funding to Expand its Construction Software Platforms

Livegistics just gained $6 million in seed funding to help the Black-owned technology firm expand its operations and gain new customers. The Detroit-based company is a cloud-based material management system that takes all the paper processes in civil engineering and converts them into a digital platform with real-time GPS tracking. Calling itself a global leader in construction operations software, Livegistics says its niche is helping companies erase revenue losses from lost tickets and giving them a competitive edge with data analytics.
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Unity Software

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Unity Software U. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Montonio is building the payment and checkout solution to rule them all

Montonio is a multi-faceted product that has been specifically designed for its home market and its neighbor countries — but the startup thinks it could work all around Europe. The company facilitates payments, integrates with several “buy now, pay later” financing options and handles deliveries and refunds.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Fintech Roundup: How going Fast and furious can ruin your startup

The big events in the fintech world over the last week felt like a very different vibe from 2021, which was filled with mega-rounds, celebrations and lofty valuations. First off, 3-year-old one-click checkout startup Fast announced it was shutting down after struggling to raise more capital to keep operations running. The announcement wasn’t a complete shock considering there were signs of trouble, as reported by The Information the week prior. Those hints included the revelation that the startup had generated just $600,000 in revenue for all of 2021 despite raising $120 million in venture capital earlier in the year (in a round led by Stripe) and rumors that the company was having trouble raising more funds, and, as a result, might be seeking a buyer.
ECONOMY

