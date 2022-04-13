Bladen County Schools to hold career fair

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools officials are urging resident to visit Elizabethtown Middle School on May 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. to learn about the job opportunities in Bladen County Schools.

All 13 schools will be represented, as well as district departments including Career & Technical Education, School Nutrition, and Transportation, to discuss the various opportunities currently available.

“We are excited to host our own career fair. This event should provide a unique opportunity for interested candidates to meet school administrators, teachers and department directors,” said Superintendent Jason Atkinson. “We’ll also be conducting on-site interviews during the Career Fair.”

With the Bladen County Board of Education’s approval, the district is launching new sign-on bonuses to stay competitive with surrounding districts. For any new staff member hired for the 2022-23 school year, a sign-on bonus will be paid in September 2022.

The sign-on bonuses will range from $500 to $2,000.

Interested candidates should visit: https://nc.teachermatch.org/jobsboard.do?districtId=569422564 to learn more about available positions. Candidates are encouraged to complete an application via https://nc.teachermatch.org before the May 3 Career Fair.