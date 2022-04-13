ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Bladen County Schools to hold career fair

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools officials are urging resident to visit Elizabethtown Middle School on May 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. to learn about the job opportunities in Bladen County Schools.

All 13 schools will be represented, as well as district departments including Career & Technical Education, School Nutrition, and Transportation, to discuss the various opportunities currently available.

“We are excited to host our own career fair. This event should provide a unique opportunity for interested candidates to meet school administrators, teachers and department directors,” said Superintendent Jason Atkinson. “We’ll also be conducting on-site interviews during the Career Fair.”

With the Bladen County Board of Education’s approval, the district is launching new sign-on bonuses to stay competitive with surrounding districts. For any new staff member hired for the 2022-23 school year, a sign-on bonus will be paid in September 2022.

The sign-on bonuses will range from $500 to $2,000.

Interested candidates should visit: https://nc.teachermatch.org/jobsboard.do?districtId=569422564 to learn more about available positions. Candidates are encouraged to complete an application via https://nc.teachermatch.org before the May 3 Career Fair.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Bladen County to celebrate National County Government Month

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County will celebrate National County Government Month during the month of April to showcase how the county achieves healthy, safe and vibrant communities. The theme for this year’s celebration of NCGM is “Counties THRIVE,” demonstrating how counties help to improve people’s lives every day through the...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County schools get funds to expand career training program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System will expand a job training and work experience program as part of an education initiative funded by Georgia Power. Richmond County is one of four school systems in the state selected for the $3 million initiative the district says is “designed to support impactful local programs in communities of color and facilitate holistic generational change.”
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WTOV 9

Central Sisters Program holds first-ever career fair

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — It was the first-ever career fair for the Central Sisters Program, hosted by Marshall County Schools. The fair was designed to help female students of all ages get a better idea of just how many career paths are out there. "It's really fun," 5th Grader...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Elizabethtown, NC
Education
Elizabethtown, NC
Government
Bladen County, NC
Government
Bladen County, NC
Education
Trentonian

Evesham to hold Job Fair and Career Expo on April 3

EVESHAM – Job seekers and local businesses looking for potential new employees should mark their calendars for Sunday, April 3. That’s the day Evesham Township will hold its upcoming Job Fair and Career Expo. Better yet, this event is open to all adults and all students, including those...
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
Bay News 9

Pasco Schools hold job fair to fill hundreds of positions

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Every school, every department, every resource that makes up the Pasco County School District had a table Wednesday night at the district’s job fair. No matter what people at those tables dd for the school district, they all had one job do to now, to fill more than 500 positions.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Job Opportunities#Board Of Education#School Nutrition#Transportation
News On 6

Tulsa Public Schools Hold Career Fair For Many Positions Across District

Tulsa Public Schools held a career fair Wednesday and will have another one Thursday. The district said they need to hire nearly 100 people to fill immediate job openings that directly impact the students. “To see them grow from when they’re in kindergarten to 12th grade and graduate and our...
TULSA, OK
Romesentinel.com

Career fair, Thursday, at SUNY Poly

MARCY — SUNY Polytechnic Institute will host a Career Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday in the Wildcat Fieldhouse at 100 Seymour Road. Students, alumni, and other job seekers are invited to join more than 60 employers. Local, state and national employers will be on-hand to meet with students, alumni and members of the community to discuss current and upcoming job opportunities and internships. The 2022 SUNY Poly Career Fair is open to the public.
MARCY, NY
Bladen Journal

Thompson joins Bladen Journal staff

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen Journal has added a new staff writer to its newsroom. Chuck Thompson, a season journalist who comes to Bladen County from Sanford, began on Monday and is in the process of learning the area. “It’s great to be here in Bladen County,” Thompson said. “I...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Bladen Journal

Mountaire announces $80,000 in scholarship money available

MILLSBORO, Del. – Mountaire Farms, the country’s fourth largest chicken processer, has dozens of $2,500 scholarships available for the children and grandchildren of employees, poultry growers, and grain producers. The deadline to apply is June 6, 2022. “This is another great benefit of working for or with Mountaire...
CHARITIES
Bladen Journal

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

County looking for solution to EMS vacancies

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County officials are pondering a solution to the shortage of employees that keeps emergency medical services from operating at full strength. “This isn’t a Bladen County problem,” said David Howell, director of the county’s Emergency Medical Services. “This is a statewide problem … nationwide, really.”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WRBL News 3

Phenix City Mayor’s Ball scholarship competition closes Apr. 22

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL ) – For years, Phenix City mayor Eddie Lowe and his wife Deborah have offered scholarship opportunities for local students. Upcoming events will raise funds for this year’s round of scholarships for students at Central, Glenwood and Russell County High Schools. The annual Phenix City Mayor’s Ball is heading into its […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
Bladen Journal

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy