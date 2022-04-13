Colby FFA Dairy Evaluation Team Places 2nd at Qualifying Career Development Event

On March 16th, seven South Central FFA members participated in the Section 19 Poultry Career Development Event, held at Nokomis High School. The participants had to complete ten rings of competition, all relating to poultry production. The rings included two rings of live birds, ready to cook poultry grading, carcass grading, interior egg quality, two classes of exterior egg quality, boneless further processed poultry meat products, identification of carcass parts, and a written poultry test. The team representing South Central FFA, placed 2nd at the event. This team included Emma Jenne, Morgan Robb, Hailey Shuler, Alexis Cowger, Chloe Smith, Dennis Wollin, and Brandt Hiestand. South Central FFA member, Dennis Wollin, placed 1st, individually, in the competition.

NOKOMIS, IL ・ 23 DAYS AGO