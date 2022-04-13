Driver, 36, killed in wrong-way crash that closed I-35E south in St. Paul

Adam Uren

The driver of a Ford Fusion who drove the wrong-way along southbound I-35E was killed after causing a chain reaction crash.

The southbound interstate was closed for several hours Tuesday evening following the crash that happened around 9:45 p.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Ford Fusion driver entered I-35E at Victoria Avenue and traveled north in the southbound lanes.

As vehicles veered out of the way, the Fusion eventually struck a school bus south of Grand Avenue, before going on to hit a Toyota Highlander and then rolling, hitting a GMC Terrain.

The driver of the Fusion, identified as 36-year-old woman Robin Grigsby, of North St. Paul, was killed in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt but it's unknown if alcohol was involved.

The Highlander was being driven by a 50-year-old St. Paul man carrying three 14-year-old children, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The school bus was carrying a driver and three passengers, all of them adults. One of them suffered minor injuries. The Terrain driver was uninjured.

Footage of the wrong-way driver shortly before the crash was captured on traffic cameras.