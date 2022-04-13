ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Driver, 36, killed in wrong-way crash that closed I-35E south in St. Paul

By Adam Uren
 2 days ago
Adam Uren

The driver of a Ford Fusion who drove the wrong-way along southbound I-35E was killed after causing a chain reaction crash.

The southbound interstate was closed for several hours Tuesday evening following the crash that happened around 9:45 p.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Ford Fusion driver entered I-35E at Victoria Avenue and traveled north in the southbound lanes.

As vehicles veered out of the way, the Fusion eventually struck a school bus south of Grand Avenue, before going on to hit a Toyota Highlander and then rolling, hitting a GMC Terrain.

The driver of the Fusion, identified as 36-year-old woman Robin Grigsby, of North St. Paul, was killed in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt but it's unknown if alcohol was involved.

The Highlander was being driven by a 50-year-old St. Paul man carrying three 14-year-old children, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The school bus was carrying a driver and three passengers, all of them adults. One of them suffered minor injuries. The Terrain driver was uninjured.

Footage of the wrong-way driver shortly before the crash was captured on traffic cameras.

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
