Artwork Planned for North Lawn of new St. Cloud City Hall
ST. CLOUD -- Some artwork will be installed on the lawn outside the new St. Cloud City Hall. The city applied for and received, a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for...river967.com
ST. CLOUD -- Some artwork will be installed on the lawn outside the new St. Cloud City Hall. The city applied for and received, a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for...river967.com
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0