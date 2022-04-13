ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Artwork Planned for North Lawn of new St. Cloud City Hall

By Jim Maurice
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Some artwork will be installed on the lawn outside the new St. Cloud City Hall. The city applied for and received, a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Road Construction 2022: City of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud will be completing two major road construction projects this year and will be sharing in a third. St. Cloud is already removing trees along Cooper Avenue South ahead of a complete reconstruction and widening of the roadway. The $6-million project will include new water mains, sidewalks, drainage improvements, and bicycle lanes.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WOWK 13 News

New street artwork is coming to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Three Huntington neighborhoods will soon see new street artwork. The City of Huntington was awarded a $25,000 Bloomberg Art Grant to complete this project and it will be taking place in the Highlawn, Fairfield and West End neighborhoods. Huntington officials say this is a way to not only encourage art throughout […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Entertainment
City
Lake George, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
96.7 The River

City of St. Cloud Compost Bags With Drawstrings?

The city of St. Cloud hasn't given up on the possibility of draw strings for the clear/white compost city bags. Maintenance Supervisor for St. Cloud Public Works Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says they are always looking for vendors who offer draw strings for their compost bags because he knows they are popular. Legatt says the draw strings and bags as a whole need to meet Biodegradable Product Institute standards. He says they have testing requirements for that product to meet to be compostable. Legatt says they are working with vendors to create this drawstring. He says it has to be so thick, strong and sturdy. Legatt says that draw string isn't breaking down in testing within 90 days to meet compostability standard therefore it's not BPI certified. He says it has to be durable enough that also breaks down to meet standards.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lawn#North Lawn#East Side#Artwork Planned For#The Planning Commission#Arts Commission
Panama City News Herald

Tired of yard work? New Uber-like app connects Panama City residents with lawn care pros

PANAMA CITY — Bay County residents can now sign up for lawn care services through the popular app GreenPal. GreenPal is an Uber-like app that connects homeowners with local lawn care professionals. The Nashville, Tennessee-based platform launched its services in Panama City on March 14, allowing residents to sign up to find prescreened lawn professionals on the app.
PANAMA CITY, FL
96.7 The River

Duluth Unveils New Branding and Tourism Marketing Campaign

The City of Duluth announced a new branding and tourism marketing campaign, including the new tagline "Love It Like We Do", which will be used to promote the city moving forward. The new branding and campaign were unveiled by the Duluth Tourism Collaborative, consisting of the City of Duluth, Visit...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
96.7 The River

St. Cloud Moves Friday Garbage Pickup

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents who are on the blue recycling pickup schedule and have their garbage and recyclables picked up on Fridays will have to wait for Monday. The city of St. Cloud won't be making any pickups on Friday due to the Good Friday holiday. All other pickups this week will remain the same.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Planning Commission Approves PUD for Development Project

ST. CLOUD -- More details about the buildings that could be built on the current Klein Landscaping property in south St. Cloud have been presented. During Tuesday night's meeting, the city's Planning Commission approved a Planned Unit Development for the project. The previous action back in 2019 was just a preliminary plan.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Free Driving Test Manuals & Other Free Hidden Treasures At St. Cloud Library

IT'S AMAZING WHAT FREE SERVICES ARE AVAILABLE THROUGH GREAT RIVER REGIONAL LIBRARY IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA. Most people in central Minnesota would be shocked to find out just how much our Great River Regional Library offers us for absolutely free. With 32 branch libraries within the Great River Regional Library System, they offer much more than books alone. Here is a list of just some of the services you can get for free through our Great River Regional Library system.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

SPIRE Credit Union Buys Former Shopko Property in Mora

MORA -- A former Shopko location in Mora will be the future home of a credit union. SPIRE Credit Union recently acquired the land where the former retailer used to be. They say their plans are to retain the land for future development. SPIRE's current Mora location at 112 S....
MORA, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy