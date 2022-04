Nearly a year to the day her 17-year-old son, Anthony Thompson Jr. was shot and killed by a Knoxville police officer inside an Austin-East Magnet High School bathroom, his mother, Chanada Robinson and her son's best friend and classmate who was present at the incident, Gralyn Strong, filed a federal lawsuit in the Eastern District of Tennessee U.S. District Court against Knox County Schools, Knox County Schools Board of Education, the City of Knoxville, the Knoxville Police Department, and the four KPD officers who were present in the bathroom with the teen during the incident.

