ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Nike, Puma Manufacturer Invests in Growing India Footwear Market

By Chuck Dobrosielski
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUcdd_0f7tySVR00

Click here to read the full article.

The chief minister of Tamil Nadu, the Southern Indian state that will house the facility, said the investment will bring 20,000 jobs.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

In India, Costly Cotton Import Tax Meets ‘Liquidity Crisis’

Click here to read the full article. Garment producers are asking the government to suspend the duty applied to cotton imports to alleviate shortages and cost pressures. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalEvrnu Develops Fiber Made From 100 Percent Textile WasteChina's BCI-Snubbing Cotton Sustainability Standard Goes Into EffectAfter Two Years of Covid, Consumers Still Feathering Their NestsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

DSW Owner Will Make Much Less Product in China

Click here to read the full article. The DSW parent laid out its five-year plan to double sales of owned brands by 2026 and introduce the Warehouse Reimagined store concept. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOcean Freight Rates Ease but Fog of War Darkens OutlookBlank Sailings Surge Amid Shanghai ShutdownAdvance Denim's Innovation Blueprint Stems from Employee Training, Growth OpportunitiesBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Lululemon ‘Like New’ Goes Nationwide

Click here to read the full article. Lululemon is expanding its recommerce program across the United States following the success of a two-state pilot. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalIkea Makes Buy Back & Resell PermanentPacsun and Wrangler Venture Into ResaleNike and Lululemon Benefit From Gen Z's Athletic AppetiteBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

7 Innovators Join Fashion for Good’s 2022 Asia Innovation Program

Click here to read the full article. The innovators joining the program are Picvisa, Gaiacel, AN Herbals, Fermentech Labs, Sodhani Biotech, Vaayu and UKHI Hemp Foundation. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalJust How Big Is the Market for Next-Gen Leather and Biomaterials?Biodegradable Vegan Sneaker Taps Hemp, Tencel and Algae-Based FoamWhat to Know About Everlane's Alt-LeatherBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Sourcing Journal

Robotics and Digital Apparel Company Unspun Now a B Corp

Click here to read the full article. Coming off the heels of a $7.5 million funding round, robotics and digital apparel company Unspun has achieved B Corp status, joining the likes of ethical denim brands including Outland Denim and Good American that have met the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance. The brand’s B Corp certification affirms its mission to use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. Administered by the nonprofit B Lab, B Corp certification measures corporate performance across governance, workers, customers, community and the environment. The certification aligns with the company’s founding...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Sourcing Journal

‘This Is Not a Skate Shoe’: Why Vans Is Suing Over ‘Transformational’ Sneaker

Click here to read the full article. “Wavy Baby is a complete distortion of an entire object that is itself a symbol,” MSCHF wrote in its public response to Vans’ lawsuit. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Really Just Said its 'Low-Quality' Shoes Would 'Disintegrate'Did Valentino Steal Trade Secrets?New Balance Lawsuit Forces Startup RebrandBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Southern Indian#Sj Promo
TechCrunch

Avatar startup Genies hits $1 billion valuation in latest raise

Genies, an LA-based digital avatar startup, announced Tuesday that it had raised $150 million in funding from Silver Lake, with participation from Bond, NEA and Tamarack Global. The round was first reported by DealBook. It follows a $65 million Series B raised last May. The round values the startup at...
BUSINESS
WWD

Remi Bader and Revolve Team Up for Size-inclusive Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. Remi Bader and Revolve are teaming up for a size-inclusive collaboration launching this fall. The collection will feature a range of sizing from XXS to 3X, with the model sharing highlights of the design and development process with her community, marking the first time that the fashion retailer is partnering with a content creator to show the process.More from WWDCelebrities at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 - So FarPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationInside the Nespresso x Chiara Ferragni Temporary Café in Milan “I have always struggled with wanting to wear...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Online Apparel Footwear and Accessories Market size in the US to grow by USD 91.54 billion from 2021 to 2026 |Evolving Opportunities with Amazon.com Inc. & Costco Wholesale Corp | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Apparel Footwear and Accessories Market in the US - Competitive Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Challenges and Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The online apparel footwear and accessories market size in the US is expected to increase by USD 91.54 billion at a CAGR of 11.91% from 2021 to 2026. The online apparel footwear and accessories market share growth in the US by the apparel segment will be significant for revenue generation. The apparel market in the US is expected to witness high adoption of premium products in the coming years owing to frequent marketing initiatives, such as social media campaigns and celebrity endorsements, by the vendors operating in the country. For instance, in 2021, Cardi B endorses Rebook clothing lines designed for casual sportswear.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Backbone PLM Unveils Shopify App, Tive Secures $54 Million in Funding

Click here to read the full article. Adyen will offer Tap to Pay on iPhone for U.S. customers later this year, while CommerceHub debuted its Commerce Suite and Delivery Suite. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBolt Enters Crypto, NFT Markets with Wyre AcquisitionRetail Tech: Google Retail Search, Threekit Try-On, CB Insights Retail ServicesRetail Tech: Walmart Self-Checkout Lawsuit, Frame Adopts NewStore, UPS Taps ESWBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Apparel
Sourcing Journal

Kingpins Amsterdam Preview: Hemp, Color and Renewable Sources

Click here to read the full article. Kingpins Amsterdam kicks off April 20-21 with more than 80 international exhibitors from all links in the denim supply chain. It is the show’s first in-person event since 2019 and its first at SugarCity, a space just outside of Amsterdam with 40 percent more square footage than its previous venue in Westergasfabriek. Representatives from mills can’t wait to get their fabrics back into the hands of customers and reunite with friends and colleagues. “I believe that the moment this community is reunited, it will be extra special,” said Pierette Scavuzzo, Cone Denim design director. “You...
BEAUTY & FASHION
pymnts

Lack of Understanding Holds Back Digital Payments Innovation

Adopting the latest technologies can help firms keep their businesses operating smoothly while benefiting customer and supplier relationships. However, several key challenges prevent firms from seeing the full benefits digital innovation has to offer. One of the greatest barriers is a lack of understanding of the benefits. That’s the No....
TECHNOLOGY
Metro International

Nike runs past manufacturing setbacks; sales jump

(Reuters) -Nike Inc said on Monday manufacturing issues pinching sales over the past six months were now behind it, positioning the company to take advantage of surging demand for sports shoes and apparel. Shares of the world’s biggest sportswear maker rose 5.9% to $137.90 in extended trading, as it also...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Inflation Investigation: How High and Who’s at Risk?

Click here to read the full article. Shopping online for clothing costs a whole lot more. Find out what’s happening with inflation and which retailers are in the line of fire. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalPlenty to Ponder for Kohl's as Bidding War IntensifiesScotch & Soda to Open 20 More Stores in 6 MonthsKohl's, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo MarketingBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Autonomous Truck Tech Shifts Into Full Gear

Click here to read the full article. Kodiak Robotics’ partnership with U.S. Xpress is the latest in a race to put more self-driving trucks on the road. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalUp Close: In Conversation with Berkshire Grey's Kishore BoyalakuntlaXPO's Latest Move Signals Firm Focus on TruckingLevi's Bots Will Save 20,000 Hours of WorkBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
CARS
Sourcing Journal

Reformation Taps Bossa and Strom for Circular Denim Collection

Click here to read the full article. Reformation added a new circular element to the jeans it makes with traceable cotton. The Los Angeles-based brand jumpstarted its Earth Month celebrations with the launch of Circular Denim, a collection made with fabrics comprised of 20 percent recycled scrap cotton and 80 percent FibreTrace cotton. Reformation introduced last year its first line of Ref Jeans woven with cotton that contains FibreTrace, a technology that embeds traceable, scannable pigments directly into the fabric of its jeans. The technology allows consumers to use their smartphones to track a garment’s entire lifecycle, with each audit—from the cotton...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Keep It Cool: Hanes and LifeLabs Innovate in Innerwear

Click here to read the full article. The two companies leverage fabric technologies to keep wearers comfortable. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLifeLabs Launches Thermally Efficient Bedding LinePuma Plunges Into Period-Panty MarketLycra Rolls Out Dual Comfort Technology for RTW, WovensBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy