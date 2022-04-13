Kim Kardashian reveals exactly when Pete Davidson tried to get her number- and ex Kanye West will be furious

KIM Kardashian has revealed that Pete Davidson tried to get her number months before their SNL sketch together.

The reality star, 41, admitted that the comedian, 28, had been asking their mutual friends for her number after hearing rumors that she was divorcing Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian has revealed that Pete Davidson tried to get her number months before their SNL sketch together Credit: Hulu

The comedian, 28, began asking their mutual friends for her number after hearing rumors that she was divorcing Kanye West Credit: Getty

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 Credit: Getty

Kim opened up about the timeline of their romance on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

“His story is that he had been asking around for my number, " she said.

"And everyone wasn’t sure, you know, ‘Is she going through a divorce?’ and he just wanted to wait a little bit."

It's unclear when exactly this was - but Kim officially filed for divorce in February 2021 after months of speculation that her romance with Kanye was over.

Kim revealed Pete asked for her number at the Met Gala in September 2021 so he could give her advice on her SNL hosting debut.

However, because her black Balenciaga outfit covered her hands and face, she couldn't get to her phone.

“He was like, ‘Take my number if you need anything,'" Kim recalled.

"And I had gloves on and I couldn't get in my phone with the gloves, and I was like, ‘Oh I have gloves! And I can’t —.’ And he was like, ‘All right cool,’ and walked away."

Kim went on: “I was gonna be like, ‘Oh, but take my—. But then it was like, no.”

The mother-of-four hosted SNL a month later on October 9 and kissed Pete during a sketch in which they starred as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.

She revealed their schedules clashed in rehearsals leading up to the sketch, so Kim didn't see Pete backstage at all.

ONSCREEN CHEMISTRY

She had to rehearse with a stand-in and they only met on the day to act out the sketch and have their first kiss.

“When we kissed, I was like, ‘hmm,’” she recalled. “It was a stage kiss, but it was still like a little…zing, you know? It wasn’t anything like a super-crazy feeling, I was just like, ‘hmm.’”

The revelation about Kim and Pete's relationship will no doubt anger her ex Kanye West.

Since Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, the rapper has made repeated public pleas to get her back.

He has attacked Pete in nasty posts online and forbid him from meeting their four kids - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

Pete and Kim's romance has been going strong since they began dating in October 2021, with the couple even jetting off on a tropical vacation at the start of the year.

GOING PUBLIC

They made their official debut as a couple at The Kardashians' premiere last week and held hands as they arrived.

However, Pete avoided posing on the red carpet with Kim, who admitted being in front of the cameras is "not his thing".

She gushed over the King Of Staten Island actor in an ABC News primetime special with Robin Roberts earlier this week as fans count down the days until the famous family hits streaming services.

“I am a relationship kind of girl for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them," she said.

Love-struck Pete has kept his romance with Kim relatively private but has made his fondness for her known with a series of tattoo tributes.

Kim previously said their relationship will feature on The Kardashians Credit: Instagram/@angelinas_ristorante

They made their debut as a couple at a red carpet event last week Credit: The Mega Agency

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS